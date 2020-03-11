Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Robert Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased that we continued to deliver growth in our core U.S. business, which led the Company to generate significant cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year 2019; however, despite those positive achievements, our performance this quarter fell short of our expectations driven by the operational issues in our European business in the third and fourth quarters. Our core U.S. business outperformed in the fourth quarter, as a result of strong performance in both brick and mortar retail and e-commerce, which continues to represent a meaningful growth driver for Lifetime. In addition, we continue to make progress on our product initiatives, including the ongoing ramp-up of our Mikasa® Hospitality line, and we remain committed to increasing the brand equity and trend of our best-in-class products and brands. Despite this momentum, operational challenges from our reorganized U.K. operations had an impact on shipments, which offset the Company’s overall results.”

Mr. Kay continued, “As we look ahead toward fiscal 2020, we are confident that we have the right plan in place to stabilize our international business, which we expect will enable us to continue advancing our strategy and ensuring that our business remains on track to capture the market opportunity and drive value for our shareholders. Specifically, as of January 2020, we believe we have addressed the operational issues in our European operations and are back to normal on-time deliveries. As we look forward to 2020, we are pleased with our first quarter results for which we have not seen any noticeable impact from the coronavirus outbreak.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were $226.9 million, representing a decrease of $1.4 million or 0.6% as compared to $228.3 million for the corresponding period in 2018. In constant currency, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, consolidated net sales decreased $1.3 million or 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2018.

Gross margin was $83.9 million, or 37.0%, in 2019 as compared to $84.8 million, or 37.2%, for the corresponding period in 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company incurred a $33.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the U.S. reporting unit. The goodwill impairment charge resulted from, among other factors, a sustained decline in the Company's market capitalization observed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loss from operations was $(15.5) million, as compared to income from operations of $22.9 million in the prior year's quarter. Income from operations, excluding the impact of certain non-cash charges, was $17.7 million in 2019, as compared to $21.1 million in the prior year's quarter. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to (loss) income from operations, as reported, is included below.

Net loss was $(14.5) million, or $(0.70) per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income of $10.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2018.

Adjusted net income was $20.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to adjusted net income of $11.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2018. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, as reported, is included below.

Full Year Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $734.9 million, an increase of $30.4 million, or 4.3%, as compared to consolidated net sales of $704.5 million for the corresponding period in 2018. In constant currency, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, consolidated net sales increased $34.0 million, or 4.9%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2018.

Gross margin was $255.2 million, or 34.7%, compared to $255.8 million, or 36.3%, for the corresponding period in 2018. Excluding the SKU rationalization of $8.5 million, which was recorded in the second quarter of 2019, and the $1.5 million non-recurring inventory step-up adjustment related to the acquisition of Filament, which was recorded in 2018, gross margin would have been 35.9% and 36.5% in the 2019 and 2018 periods, respectively.

Loss from operations was $(23.4) million, as compared to income from operations of $18.6 million in the prior year. Income from operations, excluding the impact of certain non-cash charges, was $28.1 million, as compared to $20.5 million for the corresponding period in 2018.

Net loss was $(44.4) million, or $(2.16) per diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net loss of $(1.7) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2018.

Adjusted net income was $9.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, as compared to $5.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2018.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $64.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. After giving effect to the non-recurring charge limitation permitted under our debt agreements, consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $55.1 million. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, as reported, is included below.

Dividend

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2020.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit® and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands - except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 226,938 $ 228,274 $ 734,902 $ 704,542 Cost of sales 143,028 143,467 479,711 448,785 Gross margin 83,910 84,807 255,191 255,757 Distribution expenses 22,605 20,340 72,543 69,716 Selling, general and administrative expenses 43,239 40,603 161,618 162,933 Impairment of goodwill 33,242 — 42,990 2,205 Restructuring expenses 316 971 1,435 2,324 (Loss) income from operations (15,492 ) 22,893 (23,395 ) 18,579 Interest expense (5,590 ) (5,591 ) (20,378 ) (18,004 ) Loss on early retirement of debt — — — (66 ) (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in earnings (21,082 ) 17,302 (43,773 ) 509 Income tax benefit (provision) 5,704 (7,558 ) (1,109 ) (2,889 ) Equity in earnings, net of taxes 862 243 467 660 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (14,516 ) $ 9,987 $ (44,415 ) $ (1,720 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic 20,660 20,376 20,597 19,452 BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE (0.70 ) $ 0.49 (2.16 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding—diluted 20,660 20,454 20,597 19,452 DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE (0.70 ) $ 0.49 (2.16 ) $ (0.09 )





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands - except share data)

December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,370 $ 7,647 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $11,591 at December 31, 2019 and $7,855 at December 31, 2018 128,639 125,292 Inventory 173,427 173,601 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,140 10,822 Income taxes receivable 1,577 1,442 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 329,153 318,804 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 28,168 25,762 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 106,871 — INVESTMENTS 21,289 22,582 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 280,471 338,847 OTHER ASSETS 4,071 1,844 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES — 733 TOTAL ASSETS $ 770,023 $ 708,572 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ 8,413 $ 1,253 Accounts payable 36,173 38,167 Accrued expenses 52,060 45,456 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,661 — TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 107,307 84,876 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 12,214 23,339 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 13,685 15,141 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 112,180 — INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 1,217 949 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY 32,822 42,080 TERM LOAN 254,281 262,694 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at December 31, 2019 and 2018; shares issued and outstanding: 21,255,660 at December 31, 2019 and 20,764,143 at December 31, 2018 213 208 Paid-in capital 263,386 258,637 Retained earnings 7,173 55,264 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,455 ) (34,616 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 236,317 279,493 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 770,023 $ 708,572





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (44,415 ) $ (1,720 ) $ 2,154 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,115 23,329 14,189 Impairment of goodwill 42,990 2,205 — Amortization of financing costs 1,748 1,543 519 Deferred rent — 57 (642 ) Non-cash lease expense 1,047 — — Deferred income taxes (1,073 ) 2,086 1,030 Stock compensation expense 5,041 4,135 3,390 Undistributed equity earnings (343 ) (545 ) (379 ) Loss on early retirement of debt — 66 110 SKU Rationalization 8,500 — — Contingent consideration fair value adjustment — (1,774 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding the effects of business acquisitions) Accounts receivable (2,259 ) 8,020 1,481 Inventory (7,455 ) (13,819 ) 10,818 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (4,257 ) 540 (951 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,108 (3,153 ) (9,778 ) Income taxes receivable (135 ) (1,442 ) — Income taxes payable 260 (353 ) (4,935 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 29,872 19,175 17,006 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (9,169 ) (7,902 ) (6,311 ) Filament acquisition, net of cash acquired — (216,527 ) — Fitz acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (9,072 ) Net proceeds from sale of property — 249 15 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (9,169 ) (224,180 ) (15,368 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 345,494 268,912 237,658 Repayments of revolving credit facility (355,730 ) (320,767 ) (229,696 ) Proceeds from Term Loan — 275,000 — Repayments of Term Loan (2,750 ) (2,063 ) — Repayments of Credit Agreement term loan — — (9,500 ) Proceeds from short term loan — 216 187 Payments from short term loan — (278 ) (239 ) Payment of financing costs — (11,171 ) (31 ) Payment of equity issuance costs — (936 ) — Cash dividends paid (3,571 ) (3,273 ) (2,475 ) Payment of capital lease obligations (92 ) (77 ) (94 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 132 286 2,537 Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (399 ) (561 ) (644 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (16,916 ) 205,288 (2,297 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (64 ) (236 ) 376 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,723 47 (283 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 7,647 7,600 7,883 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $ 11,370 $ 7,647 $ 7,600





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Net loss as reported $ (4,867 ) $ (11,513 ) (13,519 ) $ (14,516 ) $ (44,415 ) Subtract out: Undistributed equity losses (earnings), net 116 69 210 (738 ) (343 ) Add back: Income tax (benefit) provision (2,458 ) (5,795 ) 15,066 (5,704 ) 1,109 Interest expense 4,922 4,694 5,172 5,590 20,378 Depreciation and amortization 6,359 6,290 6,122 6,344 25,115 Impairment of goodwill — — 9,748 33,242 42,990 Stock compensation expense 907 1,193 1,505 1,436 5,041 SKU Rationalization (1) — 8,500 — — 8,500 Acquisition and divestment related expenses 151 — — 55 206 Restructuring expenses (1) 608 173 338 316 1,435 Integration charges (1) 174 695 235 159 1,263 Warehouse relocation (1) 215 — 881 1,689 2,785 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, before limitation $ 6,127 $ 4,306 $ 25,758 $ 27,873 $ 64,064 Permitted non-recurring charge limitation (1) (8,929 ) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 55,135





(1) Permitted non-recurring charges include restructuring expenses, integration charges, warehouse relocation costs, SKU Rationalization. These are permitted exclusions from the Company’s consolidated adjusted EBITDA, subject to limitations, pursuant to the Company’s Debt Agreements.



Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in (earnings) losses, income tax (benefit) provision, interest, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands - except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share (in thousands - except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income as reported $ (14,516 ) $ 9,987 $ (44,415 ) $ (1,720 ) Adjustments: Acquisition and divestment related expenses 55 523 206 1,766 Restructuring expenses 316 971 1,435 2,324 Integration charges 159 433 1,263 681 Warehouse relocation 1,689 118 2,785 2,725 Loss on early retirement of debt — — — 66 Other permitted non-cash charges — — — 1,510 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments (402 ) (33 ) (402 ) (1,942 ) Impairment of goodwill 33,242 — 42,990 2,205 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment — (1,774 ) — (1,774 ) Deferred tax for foreign currency translation for Grupo Vasconia — 275 — — SKU Rationalization — — 8,500 — Transition tax on non-U.S. subsidiaries' earnings — 675 — 675 Income tax effect on adjustments (156 ) 69 (3,183 ) (1,009 ) Adjusted net income $ 20,387 $ 11,243 $ 9,179 $ 5,507 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 0.99 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 $ 0.28

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2019 excludes acquisition and divestment related expenses restructuring expenses, integration charges, warehouse relocation expenses, unrealized gains on derivative instruments, goodwill impairment and SKU rationalization expenses. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2018 excludes acquisition and divestment related expenses, restructuring expenses, integration charges, warehouse relocation expenses, loss on early retirement of debt, other permitted non-cash charges, unrealized gain on foreign currency contracts, impairment of goodwill and the deferred tax expense related to our equity earnings of Vasconia due to recording the tax benefit of cumulative translation gains through other comprehensive (loss) income. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Constant Currency:

As Reported

Three Months Ended

December 31, Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2019 2018 Increase

(Decrease) 2019 2018 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 198,842 $ 198,158 $ 684 $ 198,842 $ 198,153 $ 689 5 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.0 % International 28,096 30,116 (2,020 ) 28,096 30,035 (1,939 ) 81 (6.5 ) % (6.7 ) % (0.2 ) % Total net sales $ 226,938 $ 228,274 $ (1,336 ) $ 226,938 $ 228,188 $ (1,250 ) $ 86 (0.5 ) % (0.6 ) % (0.1 ) %





As Reported

Year Ended

December 31, Constant Currency (1)

Year Ended

December 31, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2019 2018 Increase

(Decrease) 2019 2018 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 644,171 $ 609,114 $ 35,057 $ 644,171 $ 609,092 $ 35,079 22 5.8 % 5.8 % 0.0 % International 90,731 95,428 (4,697 ) 90,731 91,805 (1,074 ) 3,622 (1.2 ) % (4.9 ) % (3.7 ) % Total net sales $ 734,902 $ 704,542 $ 30,360 $ 734,902 $ 700,897 $ 34,005 $ 3,644 4.9 % 4.3 % (0.6 ) %





(1) “Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2019 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in “As Reported” net sales and “Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as “Currency Impact”. Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Income from operations excluding certain non-cash charges (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Loss) income from operations $ (15,492 ) $ 22,893 $ (23,395 ) $ 18,579 Excluded non-cash charges: Impairment of goodwill 33,242 — 42,990 2,205 SKU Rationalization — — 8,500 — Inventory step-up adjustment — — — 1,510 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment $ — $ (1,774 ) $ — $ (1,774 ) Total excluded non-cash charges $ 33,242 $ (1,774 ) $ 51,490 $ 1,941 Income from operations excluding certain non-cash charges $ 17,750 $ 21,119 $ 28,095 $ 20,520



