Finisar Australia Releases World’s First Quad 4x1x9 Wavelength Selective Switch with Flexgrid® Technology at OFC 2020

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar Australia today introduced the world’s first quad 4x1x9 wavelength selective switch (WSS) for use in next-generation reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) communication networks.



An extension of Finisar Australia’s popular twin low-profile liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) platform, the Flexgrid quad low-profile WSS integrates four independent WSS units in a single module, enabling 4 degrees of broadcast and select or 2 degrees of route and select functionality in a single low-profile line card.

The Flexgrid quad low-profile WSS is the newest addition to Finisar’s extensive portfolio of WSS innovations, comprising the world’s first LCoS WSS in 2006, the world’s first flexible-grid WSS in 2010, the world’s first 1x20 WSS in 2011, and the world’s first 6 THz WSS in 2019.

The Flexgrid quad low-profile WSS complements Finisar’s wide range of production WSS configurations comprising port counts from a single 1x2 to a twin 2x2x34 and channel widths from legacy fixed 50/100 GHz to arbitrary customer-controllable channels using Flexgrid technology.

Building on extensive LCoS WSS experience gained from over 8 billion operating hours in the field, Finisar Australia continues to innovate with exciting new LCoS WSS platforms and products that enable new applications for our customers worldwide.

About Finisar Australia

Finisar Australia provides world-class wavelength management components and subsystems, including wavelength selective switches (WSS), to leading networking equipment manufacturers.

CONTACT: Craig Cameron

Senior Director, Product Management & Marketing

craig.cameron@finisar.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.