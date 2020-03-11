GO BEYOND® BREAKFAST: BEYOND MEAT® ANNOUNCES NATIONAL RETAIL LAUNCH OF LATEST PRODUCT INNOVATION, BEYOND BREAKFAST SAUSAGE™

/EIN News/ -- The 100% plant-based breakfast sausage features more protein and less saturated fat, total fat and sodium than traditional pork breakfast sausage

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced its latest product innovation, Beyond Breakfast Sausage™, will start to hit retail shelves by the end of March. Beyond Breakfast Sausage is a new plant-based breakfast sausage featuring 11 grams of protein per serving with 50% less total fat, 35% less saturated fat and sodium and 33% fewer calories than a leading brand of pork sausage patties, and is made without GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients.

Available in two irresistible flavors, classic and spicy, this better-for-you breakfast option offers the delicious taste of traditional pork breakfast sausage with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based meat, all packed into one convenient plant-based breakfast option.

Perfect for busy mornings, Beyond Breakfast Sausage is a quick and convenient plant-based option that goes from frozen to finished in under five minutes. With spices like sage and black pepper, Beyond Breakfast Sausage tastes like pork breakfast sausage patties, unlocking even more breakfast choices to power one's day.

“Our Beyond Breakfast Sausage platform delivers on our promise of enabling consumers to Eat What You Love™ while advancing health, environmental and animal welfare benefits. It has seen early success at some of the most popular and iconic quick service restaurants and we are excited to introduce the first extension of the platform in retail. It's been a staple in my own household and I'm glad that families can now enjoy this delicious breakfast option at home while feeling great about nutritional wins like 50% less total fat, 35% less saturated fat and sodium and no cholesterol compared to a leading brand of pork sausage,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO.

To celebrate the launch, Beyond Meat partnered with renowned lifestyle expert Martha Stewart to create two delicious recipes with Beyond Breakfast Sausage:

“I am excited to create two delicious recipes that incorporate Beyond Breakfast Sausage,” says Martha Stewart. “Beyond Meat offers a better-for-you plant-based option to animal protein for people who are looking to change or expand their diets. I think it is important to start the conversation around such plant-based diets. Reducing our meat consumption as we move toward the future, is yet another important step in curing the environmental problems facing the world we live in.”

Beyond Breakfast Sausage is made using simple, plant-based ingredients and is designed to look, cook and satisfy like traditional pork breakfast sausage. Other highlights include:

11g of protein per serving, from peas and brown rice

Less saturated fat, total fat and sodium, with fewer calories than a leading brand of pork sausage patties

No cholesterol, nitrates, nitrites, antibiotics or hormones

Non-GMO Project Verified

Made without soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients

Certified Kosher and Halal

Beyond Breakfast Sausage will arrive coast-to-coast on store shelves by the end of March to early April, and will be available at select retailers, including: ACME, Albertsons, Key Foods, Kings, Pavilions, Raley’s, ShopRite, Vons, Wegmans and Whole Foods Market. You can find Beyond Breakfast Sausage in the premium breakfast meat section of the frozen aisle with an MSRP of $4.99 for six patties.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at approximately 77,000 retail, restaurant and foodservice outlets in more than 65 countries worldwide as of December 31, 2019. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

