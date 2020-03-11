TELA Bio to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA") (Nasdaq: TELA), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced that the company will report 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Friday, March 27, 2020, before market open. TELA's management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 548-1219 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (409) 217-8881 for international callers, using conference ID 8484307. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of the investor section of TELA's website.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

TELA Bio Contact

Stuart Henderson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

TELA Bio, Inc.

484-320-2930



Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

646-924-1769

ir@telabio.com



