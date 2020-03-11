Momentum Management LLC Selects Oracle NetSuite to Boost On-the-Go Productivity

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Management LLC, a global leader in personal care and sexual health solutions, has brought in Oracle’s NetSuite ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) in order to support the company’s ever-expanding domestic and export businesses.



Momentum selected the cloud-based SaaS provider to maintain an integrated and flexible system to enhance its data accessibility, financial processes and decision-making abilities - all on one central platform.

"Accurate, real-time information is the lifeblood of any modern business, and NetSuite's inbuilt business Information, BI, dashboards will provide me continually updated data to ensure that we are operating at peak performance at all times. I'll even be able to watch key metrics on my phone when I'm away traveling,” said Justin Ross, Momentum's Founder and CEO.

The company has licensed Netsuite SuiteSuccess Manufacturing and the full Warehouse Management WMS suite. The company expects the new cloud system to be far superior to their previous systems, and will be a more efficient and workable business tool over Momentum’s previous in-house infrastructure.

"Selecting an ERP system is always a huge step for any business," says Hui Newnham, Chief Operating Officer at Momentum. “We believe that NetSuite will streamline and automate our operations, accelerate our Order to Cash process and harness machine learning and AI to augment our demand planning processes.

"The ROI is going to be huge; having an interconnected system that can scale rapidly is ideal for the growth in demand we currently foresee… by leveraging the preconfigured SuiteSuccess verticals, we expect to have an implementation complete before the fall, and returning dividends to the business before year-end."

After 15 years, Momentum has emerged as an essential player among sexual wellness heavyweights, and is well-positioned to fulfill consumers’ increasing demands for high-quality, affordable goods that are readily available thanks to continued development, corporate alliances, licensing deals, marketing channels, sales and support within its global operations.

ABOUT MOMENTUM MANAGEMENT LLC:

Headquartered in Torrance, California, Momentum Management LLC is the established leader in the sexual health and well-being products industry. Since its launch in 2005, the company has achieved sales and distribution of more than 25 million products.

Momentum Management established self-imposed superior standards for its company practices, operations and production. The company’s pioneering steps regarding quality and product warrantees have led overall improvement in the sexual health and well-being industry. Momentum’s (OTC) FDA-regulated products are best-sellers based on long-term brand recognition, trust and reliability.

Momentum Management brings a wealth of accumulated experience with sophisticated process management capabilities and core competencies to the industry marketplace. All of Momentum’s new products go through a state-of-the-art testing process to ensure the safety of all of the materials used, providing the highest level of quality, performance and dependability in the industry.

