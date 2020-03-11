GOODFOOD ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF VANCOUVER FULFILLMENT CENTER

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today the official opening of its Vancouver fulfillment center, further expanding its countrywide operating footprint. Production at the facility was launched last week with the first boxes already delivered to subscribers’ homes. The manufacturing and distribution capabilities of the facility will continue to ramp up over the coming weeks.



“We continue to put our customers at the center of everything we do, and the opening of our Vancouver facility will go a long way in being closer to our members and ensuring added flexibility and quality to the service we offer,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “British Columbia and Western Canada have been very important growth vectors for Goodfood. We continue to see strong uptake in the region, and, along with our partnership with the Vancouver Canucks, this is an important step in cementing our foothold as a leader in online grocery and home meal solutions in the community. Our presence in the Greater Vancouver will also contribute to a reduction in our environmental footprint and to an improvement in gross margin when the facility is fully ramped up,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, two production facilities out West, in Calgary, AB and Vancouver, BC, and a breakfast facility in Montreal, Quebec. Goodfood had 246,000 active subscribers as at February 29, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors Media Philippe Adam

Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca

Pierre Boucher

President

(514) 731-0000

pierre@maisonbrison.com Roslane Aouameur

Head of Investor Relations

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca Jennifer McCaughey

Vice-President, Investor Relations

(514) 731-0000

jennifer@maisonbrison.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.