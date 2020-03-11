There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,916 in the last 365 days.

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2020 first quarter financial results after market close on April 1, 2020. The conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place April 2, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: 1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see  https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.