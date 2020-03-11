Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
- Gross Profit increased by $11.2 million, or 4.3 percent, compared to the prior year period as a result of a 3 percent increase in retail customers and a 7 percent increase in tank exchange selling locations combined with a 4.0¢ increase in margin cpg.
- Propane sales volume for the quarter decreased slightly by 4.4 million gallons, or 1.4 percent, despite weather that was 7.4 percent warmer than the prior year.
/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC Pink: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2020.
For the quarter, the Company reported a net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $48.2 million, or $0.49 per common unit, compared to prior year period net earnings of $43.3 million, or $0.44 per common unit. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter was $121.4 million compared to $119.7 million in the prior year’s second quarter, a 1.4 percent increase.
The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold for the quarter were 305.3 million, down slightly from 309.7 million gallons in the prior year. Margin cents per gallon were 4.0¢, or 5.2 percent, higher than the prior year in part due to wholesale propane prices that were approximately 30 percent lower than the prior year. The Company continues its aggressive operating strategies in gaining market share. This strategic focus resulted in over 18,000 new customers, or approximately 3 percent more than prior year. Additionally, the Company’s current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations have increased over 7 percent from prior year to over 57,500 locations. Operating expense increased $7.0 million despite the reduced volumes which resulted primarily from weather in the month of January that was 15.3 percent warmer than prior year.
As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due June of 2020. Additionally, Ferrellgas has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs LLP to assist in our ongoing process to address our upcoming debt maturities. The Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company has suspended the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.
About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2019. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contact
Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com
|FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except unit data)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|January 31, 2020
|July 31, 2019
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,706
|$
|11,054
|Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $175,386 and $106,145 of accounts
|receivable pledged as collateral at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively)
|182,444
|107,596
|Inventories
|78,474
|80,454
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|47,751
|42,275
|Total Current Assets
|322,375
|241,379
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|594,007
|596,723
|Goodwill, net
|247,195
|247,195
|Intangible assets, net
|106,214
|108,557
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|120,423
|-
|Other assets, net
|80,998
|69,105
|Total Assets
|$
|1,471,212
|$
|1,262,959
|LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|46,125
|$
|33,364
|Short-term borrowings
|40,000
|43,000
|Collateralized note payable
|121,000
|62,000
|Current portion of long-term debt (a)
|359,157
|631,756
|Current operating lease liabilities
|33,263
|-
|Other current liabilities
|155,340
|138,237
|Total Current Liabilities
|754,885
|908,357
|Long-term debt
|1,731,197
|1,457,004
|Operating lease liabilities
|84,546
|-
|Other liabilities
|45,259
|36,536
|Contingencies and commitments
|Partners Deficit:
|Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019)
|(1,043,361
|)
|(1,046,245
|)
|General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019)
|(70,447
|)
|(70,476
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(23,126
|)
|(14,512
|)
|Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit
|(1,136,934
|)
|(1,131,233
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|(7,741
|)
|(7,705
|)
|Total Partners' Deficit
|(1,144,675
|)
|(1,138,938
|)
|Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit
|$
|1,471,212
|$
|1,262,959
|(a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.
|FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per unit data)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|Twelve months ended
|January 31
|January 31
|January 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Propane and other gas liquids sales
|$
|485,247
|$
|550,112
|$
|758,632
|$
|885,078
|$
|1,482,412
|$
|1,633,057
|Midstream operations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44,283
|Other
|25,586
|23,265
|45,415
|40,608
|80,341
|111,677
|Total revenues
|510,833
|573,377
|804,047
|925,686
|1,562,753
|1,789,017
|Cost of sales:
|Propane and other gas liquids sales
|237,843
|311,531
|371,871
|515,667
|758,720
|946,648
|Midstream operations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40,367
|Other
|3,353
|3,422
|7,034
|6,469
|11,971
|40,634
|Gross profit
|269,637
|258,424
|425,142
|403,550
|792,062
|761,368
|Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other
|128,233
|121,219
|242,776
|231,550
|480,094
|469,120
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|19,795
|19,605
|39,014
|38,597
|79,263
|89,175
|General and administrative expense
|14,192
|16,342
|23,887
|30,521
|53,360
|56,867
|Operating expense - equipment lease expense
|8,261
|8,415
|16,649
|16,278
|33,444
|30,855
|Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
|630
|1,944
|1,425
|4,692
|2,426
|10,558
|Loss on asset sales and disposals
|2,148
|2,216
|4,383
|6,720
|8,631
|153,975
|Operating income (loss)
|96,378
|88,683
|97,008
|75,192
|134,844
|(49,182
|)
|Interest expense
|(47,548
|)
|(44,891
|)
|(93,245
|)
|(88,769
|)
|(182,095
|)
|(173,756
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|76
|86
|(56
|)
|105
|208
|(162
|)
|Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|48,906
|43,878
|3,707
|(13,472
|)
|(47,043
|)
|(223,100
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|115
|3
|633
|161
|795
|(2,732
|)
|Net earnings (loss)
|48,791
|43,875
|3,074
|(13,633
|)
|(47,838
|)
|(220,368
|)
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)
|584
|531
|211
|38
|(125
|)
|(1,874
|)
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
|48,207
|43,344
|2,863
|(13,671
|)
|(47,713
|)
|(218,494
|)
|Less: General partner's interest in net earnings (loss)
|482
|433
|29
|(137
|)
|(476
|)
|(2,185
|)
|Common unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss)
|$
|47,725
|$
|42,911
|$
|2,834
|$
|(13,534
|)
|$
|(47,237
|)
|$
|(216,309
|)
|Earnings (loss) Per Common Unit
|Basic and diluted net earnings loss per common unitholders' interest
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(2.23
|)
|Weighted average common units outstanding - basic
|97,152.7
|97,152.7
|97,152.7
|97,152.7
|97,152.7
|97,152.7
|Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|Twelve months ended
|January 31
|January 31
|January 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
|$
|48,207
|$
|43,344
|$
|2,863
|$
|(13,671
|)
|$
|(47,713
|)
|$
|(218,494
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|115
|3
|633
|161
|795
|(2,732
|)
|Interest expense
|47,548
|44,891
|93,245
|88,769
|182,095
|173,756
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|19,795
|19,605
|39,014
|38,597
|79,263
|89,175
|EBITDA
|115,665
|107,843
|135,755
|113,856
|214,440
|41,705
|Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
|630
|1,944
|1,425
|4,692
|2,426
|10,558
|Loss on asset sales and disposal
|2,148
|2,216
|4,383
|6,720
|8,631
|153,975
|Other income (expense), net
|(76
|)
|(86
|)
|56
|(105
|)
|(208
|)
|162
|Severance expense includes $690 in operating expense and $910 in general and administrative
|expense for the three, six and twelve months ended period ending January 31, 2019.
|-
|1,600
|-
|1,600
|-
|1,600
|Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses
|2,519
|5,608
|4,562
|9,172
|13,754
|13,119
|Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|1,524
|-
|1,524
|Exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11,804
|Lease accounting standard adjustment
|(116
|)
|-
|54
|-
|54
|-
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)
|584
|531
|211
|38
|(125
|)
|(1,874
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (c)
|121,354
|119,656
|146,446
|137,497
|238,972
|232,573
|Net cash interest expense (d)
|(43,316
|)
|(41,679
|)
|(85,899
|)
|(82,578
|)
|(168,111
|)
|(165,679
|)
|Maintenance capital expenditures (e)
|(5,430
|)
|(26,147
|)
|(11,897
|)
|(31,532
|)
|(27,139
|)
|(45,805
|)
|Cash refund from (paid for) taxes
|(1
|)
|4
|(1
|)
|2
|(144
|)
|305
|Proceeds from certain asset sales
|824
|899
|1,659
|1,960
|3,948
|6,956
|Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (f)
|73,431
|52,733
|50,308
|25,349
|47,526
|28,350
|Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest
|1,468
|1,055
|1,006
|507
|950
|567
|Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (g)
|71,963
|51,678
|49,302
|24,842
|46,576
|27,783
|Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders
|-
|-
|-
|9,715
|-
|29,145
|Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage)
|$
|71,963
|$
|51,678
|$
|49,302
|$
|15,127
|$
|46,576
|$
|(1,362
|)
|Propane gallons sales
|Retail - Sales to End Users
|236,264
|239,044
|366,165
|368,711
|669,720
|651,314
|Wholesale - Sales to Resellers
|68,996
|70,655
|119,035
|119,615
|231,986
|231,454
|Total propane gallons sales
|305,260
|309,699
|485,200
|488,326
|901,706
|882,768
|(b) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
|(c) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation
|and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, other income (expense), net, severance
|expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement, exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions,
|lease accounting standard adjustment and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because
|it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results
|with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should
|be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
|(d) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other expense, net. This amount includes interest
|expense related to the accounts receivable securitization facility.
|(e) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
|(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes plus
|proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay
|quarterly distributions to equity investors. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow
|attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow
|attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent
|with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
|(g) Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributable cash flow attributable to general partner
|and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare
|and pay quarterly distributions to common unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable
|cash flow attributable to common unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow
|attributable to common unit holders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders
|may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP .
