Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Gross Profit increased by $11.2 million, or 4.3 percent, compared to the prior year period as a result of a 3 percent increase in retail customers and a 7 percent increase in tank exchange selling locations combined with a 4.0¢ increase in margin cpg.

Propane sales volume for the quarter decreased slightly by 4.4 million gallons, or 1.4 percent, despite weather that was 7.4 percent warmer than the prior year.

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC Pink: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2020.

For the quarter, the Company reported a net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $48.2 million, or $0.49 per common unit, compared to prior year period net earnings of $43.3 million, or $0.44 per common unit. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter was $121.4 million compared to $119.7 million in the prior year’s second quarter, a 1.4 percent increase.

The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold for the quarter were 305.3 million, down slightly from 309.7 million gallons in the prior year. Margin cents per gallon were 4.0¢, or 5.2 percent, higher than the prior year in part due to wholesale propane prices that were approximately 30 percent lower than the prior year. The Company continues its aggressive operating strategies in gaining market share. This strategic focus resulted in over 18,000 new customers, or approximately 3 percent more than prior year. Additionally, the Company’s current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations have increased over 7 percent from prior year to over 57,500 locations. Operating expense increased $7.0 million despite the reduced volumes which resulted primarily from weather in the month of January that was 15.3 percent warmer than prior year.

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due June of 2020. Additionally, Ferrellgas has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs LLP to assist in our ongoing process to address our upcoming debt maturities. The Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company has suspended the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2019. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com







FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS January 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,706 $ 11,054 Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $175,386 and $106,145 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively) 182,444 107,596 Inventories 78,474 80,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,751 42,275 Total Current Assets 322,375 241,379 Property, plant and equipment, net 594,007 596,723 Goodwill, net 247,195 247,195 Intangible assets, net 106,214 108,557 Operating lease right-of-use asset 120,423 - Other assets, net 80,998 69,105 Total Assets $ 1,471,212 $ 1,262,959 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,125 $ 33,364 Short-term borrowings 40,000 43,000 Collateralized note payable 121,000 62,000 Current portion of long-term debt (a) 359,157 631,756 Current operating lease liabilities 33,263 - Other current liabilities 155,340 138,237 Total Current Liabilities 754,885 908,357 Long-term debt 1,731,197 1,457,004 Operating lease liabilities 84,546 - Other liabilities 45,259 36,536 Contingencies and commitments Partners Deficit: Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019) (1,043,361 ) (1,046,245 ) General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019) (70,447 ) (70,476 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,126 ) (14,512 ) Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit (1,136,934 ) (1,131,233 ) Noncontrolling interest (7,741 ) (7,705 ) Total Partners' Deficit (1,144,675 ) (1,138,938 ) Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit $ 1,471,212 $ 1,262,959 (a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.







FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per unit data) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended January 31 January 31 January 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 485,247 $ 550,112 $ 758,632 $ 885,078 $ 1,482,412 $ 1,633,057 Midstream operations - - - - 44,283 Other 25,586 23,265 45,415 40,608 80,341 111,677 Total revenues 510,833 573,377 804,047 925,686 1,562,753 1,789,017 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 237,843 311,531 371,871 515,667 758,720 946,648 Midstream operations - - - - 40,367 Other 3,353 3,422 7,034 6,469 11,971 40,634 Gross profit 269,637 258,424 425,142 403,550 792,062 761,368 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 128,233 121,219 242,776 231,550 480,094 469,120 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,795 19,605 39,014 38,597 79,263 89,175 General and administrative expense 14,192 16,342 23,887 30,521 53,360 56,867 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 8,261 8,415 16,649 16,278 33,444 30,855 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 630 1,944 1,425 4,692 2,426 10,558 Loss on asset sales and disposals 2,148 2,216 4,383 6,720 8,631 153,975 Operating income (loss) 96,378 88,683 97,008 75,192 134,844 (49,182 ) Interest expense (47,548 ) (44,891 ) (93,245 ) (88,769 ) (182,095 ) (173,756 ) Other income (expense), net 76 86 (56 ) 105 208 (162 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 48,906 43,878 3,707 (13,472 ) (47,043 ) (223,100 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 115 3 633 161 795 (2,732 ) Net earnings (loss) 48,791 43,875 3,074 (13,633 ) (47,838 ) (220,368 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b) 584 531 211 38 (125 ) (1,874 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. 48,207 43,344 2,863 (13,671 ) (47,713 ) (218,494 ) Less: General partner's interest in net earnings (loss) 482 433 29 (137 ) (476 ) (2,185 ) Common unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $ 47,725 $ 42,911 $ 2,834 $ (13,534 ) $ (47,237 ) $ (216,309 ) Earnings (loss) Per Common Unit Basic and diluted net earnings loss per common unitholders' interest $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.03 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (2.23 ) Weighted average common units outstanding - basic 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended January 31 January 31 January 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 48,207 $ 43,344 $ 2,863 $ (13,671 ) $ (47,713 ) $ (218,494 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 115 3 633 161 795 (2,732 ) Interest expense 47,548 44,891 93,245 88,769 182,095 173,756 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,795 19,605 39,014 38,597 79,263 89,175 EBITDA 115,665 107,843 135,755 113,856 214,440 41,705 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 630 1,944 1,425 4,692 2,426 10,558 Loss on asset sales and disposal 2,148 2,216 4,383 6,720 8,631 153,975 Other income (expense), net (76 ) (86 ) 56 (105 ) (208 ) 162 Severance expense includes $690 in operating expense and $910 in general and administrative expense for the three, six and twelve months ended period ending January 31, 2019. - 1,600 - 1,600 - 1,600 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 2,519 5,608 4,562 9,172 13,754 13,119 Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement - - - 1,524 - 1,524 Exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions - - - - - 11,804 Lease accounting standard adjustment (116 ) - 54 - 54 - Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b) 584 531 211 38 (125 ) (1,874 ) Adjusted EBITDA (c) 121,354 119,656 146,446 137,497 238,972 232,573 Net cash interest expense (d) (43,316 ) (41,679 ) (85,899 ) (82,578 ) (168,111 ) (165,679 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (e) (5,430 ) (26,147 ) (11,897 ) (31,532 ) (27,139 ) (45,805 ) Cash refund from (paid for) taxes (1 ) 4 (1 ) 2 (144 ) 305 Proceeds from certain asset sales 824 899 1,659 1,960 3,948 6,956 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (f) 73,431 52,733 50,308 25,349 47,526 28,350 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest 1,468 1,055 1,006 507 950 567 Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (g) 71,963 51,678 49,302 24,842 46,576 27,783 Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders - - - 9,715 - 29,145 Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage) $ 71,963 $ 51,678 $ 49,302 $ 15,127 $ 46,576 $ (1,362 ) Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 236,264 239,044 366,165 368,711 669,720 651,314 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 68,996 70,655 119,035 119,615 231,986 231,454 Total propane gallons sales 305,260 309,699 485,200 488,326 901,706 882,768 (b) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(c) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation

and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, other income (expense), net, severance

expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement, exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions,

lease accounting standard adjustment and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because

it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results

with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should

be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(d) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other expense, net. This amount includes interest

expense related to the accounts receivable securitization facility.

(e) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.

(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes plus

proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay

quarterly distributions to equity investors. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow

attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow

attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent

with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(g) Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributable cash flow attributable to general partner

and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare

and pay quarterly distributions to common unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable

cash flow attributable to common unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow

attributable to common unit holders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders

may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP .









