Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

  • Gross Profit increased by $11.2 million, or 4.3 percent, compared to the prior year period as a result of a 3 percent increase in retail customers and a 7 percent increase in tank exchange selling locations combined with a 4.0¢ increase in margin cpg.
  • Propane sales volume for the quarter decreased slightly by 4.4 million gallons, or 1.4 percent, despite weather that was 7.4 percent warmer than the prior year.

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC Pink: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2020.

For the quarter, the Company reported a net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $48.2 million, or $0.49 per common unit, compared to prior year period net earnings of $43.3 million, or $0.44 per common unit.  Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter was $121.4 million compared to $119.7 million in the prior year’s second quarter, a 1.4 percent increase.

The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold for the quarter were 305.3 million, down slightly from 309.7 million gallons in the prior year. Margin cents per gallon were 4.0¢, or 5.2 percent, higher than the prior year in part due to wholesale propane prices that were approximately 30 percent lower than the prior year. The Company continues its aggressive operating strategies in gaining market share.  This strategic focus resulted in over 18,000 new customers, or approximately 3 percent more than prior year. Additionally, the Company’s current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations have increased over 7 percent from prior year to over 57,500 locations. Operating expense increased $7.0 million despite the reduced volumes which resulted primarily from weather in the month of January that was 15.3 percent warmer than prior year. 

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due June of 2020.  Additionally, Ferrellgas has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs LLP to assist in our ongoing process to address our upcoming debt maturities.  The Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.  For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company has suspended the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2019. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com



FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)
(unaudited)
         
ASSETS   January 31, 2020   July 31, 2019
         
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 13,706     $ 11,054  
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $175,386 and $106,145 of accounts        
receivable pledged as collateral at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively)     182,444       107,596  
Inventories     78,474       80,454  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     47,751       42,275  
Total Current Assets     322,375       241,379  
         
Property, plant and equipment, net     594,007       596,723  
Goodwill, net     247,195       247,195  
Intangible assets, net     106,214       108,557  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     120,423       -  
Other assets, net     80,998       69,105  
Total Assets   $ 1,471,212     $ 1,262,959  
         
         
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT        
         
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 46,125     $ 33,364  
Short-term borrowings     40,000       43,000  
Collateralized note payable     121,000       62,000  
Current portion of long-term debt (a)     359,157       631,756  
Current operating lease liabilities     33,263       -  
Other current liabilities     155,340       138,237  
Total Current Liabilities     754,885       908,357  
         
Long-term debt     1,731,197       1,457,004  
Operating lease liabilities     84,546       -  
Other liabilities     45,259       36,536  
Contingencies and commitments        
         
Partners Deficit:        
Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019)     (1,043,361 )     (1,046,245 )
General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019)     (70,447 )     (70,476 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (23,126 )     (14,512 )
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit     (1,136,934 )     (1,131,233 )
Noncontrolling interest     (7,741 )     (7,705 )
Total Partners' Deficit     (1,144,675 )     (1,138,938 )
Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit   $ 1,471,212     $ 1,262,959  
         
(a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.
         



FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
    Three months ended   Six months ended   Twelve months ended
    January 31   January 31   January 31
      2020       2019       2020       2019       2020       2019  
Revenues:                        
Propane and other gas liquids sales   $ 485,247     $ 550,112 $ 758,632     $ 885,078     $ 1,482,412     $ 1,633,057  
Midstream operations         -       -       -       -       44,283  
Other     25,586       23,265       45,415       40,608       80,341       111,677  
Total revenues     510,833       573,377       804,047       925,686       1,562,753       1,789,017  
                         
Cost of sales:                        
Propane and other gas liquids sales     237,843       311,531       371,871       515,667       758,720       946,648  
Midstream operations     -       -           -       -       40,367  
Other     3,353       3,422       7,034       6,469       11,971       40,634  
                         
Gross profit     269,637       258,424       425,142       403,550       792,062       761,368  
                         
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other     128,233       121,219       242,776       231,550       480,094       469,120  
Depreciation and amortization expense     19,795       19,605       39,014       38,597       79,263       89,175  
General and administrative expense     14,192       16,342       23,887       30,521       53,360       56,867  
Operating expense - equipment lease expense     8,261       8,415       16,649       16,278       33,444       30,855  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     630       1,944       1,425       4,692       2,426       10,558  
Loss on asset sales and disposals     2,148       2,216       4,383       6,720       8,631       153,975  
                         
Operating income (loss)     96,378       88,683       97,008       75,192       134,844       (49,182 )
                         
Interest expense     (47,548 )     (44,891 )     (93,245 )     (88,769 )     (182,095 )     (173,756 )
Other income (expense), net     76       86       (56 )     105       208       (162 )
                         
Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)     48,906       43,878       3,707       (13,472 )     (47,043 )     (223,100 )
                         
Income tax expense (benefit)     115       3       633       161       795       (2,732 )
                         
Net earnings (loss)     48,791       43,875       3,074       (13,633 )     (47,838 )     (220,368 )
                         
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)     584       531       211       38       (125 )     (1,874 )
                         
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.     48,207       43,344       2,863       (13,671 )     (47,713 )     (218,494 )
                         
Less: General partner's interest in net earnings (loss)     482       433       29       (137 )     (476 )     (2,185 )
                         
Common unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss)   $ 47,725     $ 42,911     $ 2,834     $ (13,534 )   $ (47,237 )   $ (216,309 )
                         
Earnings (loss) Per Common Unit                        
Basic and diluted net earnings loss per common unitholders' interest   $ 0.49     $ 0.44     $ 0.03     $ (0.14 )   $ (0.49 )   $ (2.23 )
                         
Weighted average common units outstanding - basic     97,152.7       97,152.7       97,152.7       97,152.7       97,152.7       97,152.7  
                         
                         
Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
                         
    Three months ended   Six months ended   Twelve months ended
    January 31   January 31   January 31
      2020       2019       2020       2019       2020       2019  
                         
                         
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ 48,207     $ 43,344     $ 2,863     $ (13,671 )   $ (47,713 )   $ (218,494 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     115       3       633       161       795       (2,732 )
Interest expense     47,548       44,891       93,245       88,769       182,095       173,756  
Depreciation and amortization expense     19,795       19,605       39,014       38,597       79,263       89,175  
EBITDA     115,665       107,843       135,755       113,856       214,440       41,705  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     630       1,944       1,425       4,692       2,426       10,558  
Loss on asset sales and disposal     2,148       2,216       4,383       6,720       8,631       153,975  
Other income (expense), net     (76 )     (86 )     56       (105 )     (208 )     162  
Severance expense includes $690 in operating expense and $910 in general and administrative                        
expense for the three, six and twelve months ended period ending January 31, 2019.     -       1,600       -       1,600       -       1,600  
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses     2,519       5,608       4,562       9,172       13,754       13,119  
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement     -       -       -       1,524       -       1,524  
Exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions     -       -       -       -       -       11,804  
Lease accounting standard adjustment     (116 )     -       54       -       54       -  
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)     584       531       211       38       (125 )     (1,874 )
Adjusted EBITDA (c)     121,354       119,656       146,446       137,497       238,972       232,573  
Net cash interest expense (d)     (43,316 )     (41,679 )     (85,899 )     (82,578 )     (168,111 )     (165,679 )
Maintenance capital expenditures (e)     (5,430 )     (26,147 )     (11,897 )     (31,532 )     (27,139 )     (45,805 )
Cash refund from (paid for) taxes     (1 )     4       (1 )     2       (144 )     305  
Proceeds from certain asset sales     824       899       1,659       1,960       3,948       6,956  
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (f)     73,431       52,733       50,308       25,349       47,526       28,350  
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest     1,468       1,055       1,006       507       950       567  
Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (g)     71,963       51,678       49,302       24,842       46,576       27,783  
Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders     -       -       -       9,715       -       29,145  
Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage)   $ 71,963     $ 51,678     $ 49,302     $ 15,127     $ 46,576     $ (1,362 )
                         
Propane gallons sales                        
Retail - Sales to End Users     236,264       239,044       366,165       368,711       669,720       651,314  
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers     68,996       70,655       119,035       119,615       231,986       231,454  
Total propane gallons sales     305,260       309,699       485,200       488,326       901,706       882,768  
                         
                         
(b) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(c) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation
and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, other income (expense), net, severance
expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement, exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions,
lease accounting standard adjustment and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because
it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results
with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should
be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(d) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other expense, net. This amount includes interest
expense related to the accounts receivable securitization facility.
(e) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes plus
proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay
quarterly distributions to equity investors. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow
attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow
attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent
with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(g) Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributable cash flow attributable to general partner
and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare
and pay quarterly distributions to common unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable
cash flow attributable to common unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow
attributable to common unit holders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders
may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP .
                         


