BenchPrep Named One of 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain’s Chicago Business

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the provider of the configurable cloud-based learning platform for corporations, training organizations, and nonprofits, has been named one of Crain’s 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago. The complete list of winners, in alphabetical order, is available here . The full Best Places to Work in Chicago ranking – plus a breakdown of the rankings based on company size – will be announced at a live event on April 17. The ranking of the 100 top employers will appear in the April 20 issue of Crain’s and online following the event at ChicagoBusiness.com/BestPlaces2020 .



In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain’s surveyed thousands of employees on the types of working conditions, benefits and corporate culture that make a company a great place to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best companies to work for in Chicago.

Winners were determined by the results of a weighted survey of employees and employers, conducted by Crain’s in partnership with Best Companies Group.



To be considered for participation, companies had to:

Be a publicly or privately held business

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business, or government entity

Have a facility in the Chicago area (including the counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake in Illinois, Lake in Indiana, McHenry or Will)

Have a minimum of 25 full-time or part-time employees working in Chicago

Have been in business a minimum of one year

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and analyzed the data and used its expertise to determine the final ranking.

“It is an honor to be named as one of Crain’s Best Places to Work in Chicago for the second consecutive year,” said Ujjwal Gupta, Co-Founder & COO of BenchPrep. “Happiness of people is of paramount importance at BenchPrep and maintaining and improving the associated culture is firmly ingrained in our philosophy of how to best achieve rapid growth as an organization. As we continue to expand, that will remain the top priority.”

BenchPrep’s award-winning advanced online learning platform helps education and training organizations increase learner engagement, improve outcomes, and drive additional revenue. The technology delivers streamlined content management and instructional design, along with advanced educator tools, analytics dashboards, and reporting, in one comprehensive solution.

BenchPrep will be honored at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago awards event on Friday, April 17 at the Hilton Chicago. Event details can be found here .

About Crain’s Chicago Business

Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Crain’s Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago’s economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city’s growth.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for corporations, training companies and nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations). With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), CFA Institute, CompTIA, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), American Institute of Architects (AIA), Relias, National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com.

