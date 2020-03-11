Lindy Brewster of OR Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindy Brewster is a woman with many dimensions that she unites for a purpose: to shape businesses and their people into something better. That might be about delivering on the customer promise more often, growing in terms of size or income, or improving relationships and productivity across teams and business units. It might also be a matter of helping those at the leadership level be wiser and more encompassing of others’ perspectives-- competencies that even the political candidates viewed on televised debates could take a tip from.

Lindy is a principal of OR Consulting, a firm that she helped established in the US about 20 years ago. Lindy and her firm are distinguished for bringing psychology and its framework to the management consulting industry. They delight in watching how people, with their distinct emotions, personalities and ideas, learn to solve complex problems among themselves. The OR team knows that asking the right questions, and moderating the conversations, can go a long way toward finding the best answer. They support client efforts in fundamental areas like leadership development, executive coaching, cultural change and team development.

Lindy’s impact led to her being named among our Women Making a Difference in America and we are happy to continue exploring contemporary business challenges and solutions with her. In this last part of her 12-week series, Lindy is going to discuss timely issues, such as Daylight Savings and its impact on worker productivity. She will also discuss what may have changed (or not sufficiently changed) for women in business now that it is Women’s History Month. Lindy is also going to devote one whole radio segment to cultural change—helping listeners and businesspeople everywhere understand what a company culture is and the elements of a cultural change program. She will discuss real client scenarios and outcomes that paint the picture of the framework, steps, plans, cross company communications and goals that are involved.

Lindy Brewster is a most fascinating guest. She is the President of OR Consulting Inc., a corporation founded with her leadership in 2001 as the US branch of an international consultancy of clinical psychologists and business experts. Lindy is now the owner of that US consultancy, which is headquartered in Reston, Northern Virginia and serves numerous government contractors, as well as clients of varying sizes and interests. She is also a respected member of the Forbes’ Coaches Council.

For more information about Lindy and her work visit https://www.orconsulting.us.com



