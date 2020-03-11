CampDoc and American Camp Association Announce New Three-Year Partnership to Protect Minors on Campus

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc, the leading electronic health record system for camps , is pleased to become the American Camp Association (ACA) Camps on Campus Partner, to further the protection of minors on college, university, and K-12 campuses.



"The Camps on Campus program is focused on bringing the best practices that ACA has developed to camp and youth programs run on college and university campuses and by independent schools across the country,” said Tom Rosenberg, President and CEO of the American Camp Association. “We are excited to have a partner in CampDoc whose shared purpose is ensuring the health and safety of children when they are aware from home.”

Whether an institution of higher education or an independent K-12 school, it is important that every program serving minors on campus identify and minimize areas of risk. Together, CampDoc and Camps on Campus will work to provide these programs with the resources and tools to improve health, safety, and risk management.

“Collaborating with CampDoc helps us continue to build a community of schools focused on youth protection and risk management,” said Tim Huchton, Membership Manager for Camps on Campus. “Our shared mission really makes this a natural fit.”

The CampDoc platform not only helps institutions with compliance and program registration, but also provides instant access to vital camper and staff health information through its electronic health record, including allergies, medications, and immunization records. CampDoc also gives programs the ability to track medication administration and record illnesses and injuries electronically.

“We’ve worked with dozens of colleges, universities, and K-12 schools over the last 10 years, and have seen the impact that our electronic health record has had on reducing risk and improving efficiency,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, founder and CEO of CampDoc. “In partnership with Camps on Campus, we’re excited to continue our mission to improve health and safety at camp.”

To learn more about the CampDoc and Camps on Campus partnership visit www.acacamps.org/about/partners/business-partners/campdoc or contact CampDoc for more information.

About CampDoc

CampDoc, a division of DocNetwork , is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in local camp communities. A collaborative effort between camp doctors, nurses and camp directors, CampDoc helps summer camps manage health forms, allergies/medications, and illness/injury tracking. CampDoc also offers free online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, text message alerts, discounted camp medical supplies, personalized labels and one-way parent emails for children at summer camp. For more information about CampDoc and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com or call 734-636-1000.

About American Camp Association

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization with more than 12,000 individual members and 3,100 member camps. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education and professional development and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accredits approximately 2,400 diverse camps nationally. Accreditation provides public evidence of a camp’s voluntary commitment to the health, safety, and overall well-being of both campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org or call 800-428-2267.

Contacts: Michael Ambrose, M.D. CampDoc 734-636-1000 michael@campdoc.com Public Relations American Camp Association 765-349-3518 PR@ACAcamps.org



