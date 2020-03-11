RADWARE ADDS NEW MANAGED SECURITY SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE TO ITS CLOUD PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

Comprehensive SaaS Security Service Leverages Azure To Provide Advanced Protection For Applications

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ®, a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, has expanded its cloud services portfolio to include the immediate availability of Radware Security for Azure , a fully managed security service deployed on Microsoft Azure.



The new service integrates Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) service, managed WAF service, analytics, threat detection, and real-time security feeds in a single, unified security portal.

“Clients building applications in the public cloud require a full security stack within the Cloud and across all global regions,” said David Anderson, Corporate Vice President at Radware. “Radware developed its new security service using the power of the Azure platform combined with the scale and reach of the Azure network.”

“Providing our customers with the best security solutions powered by Azure is a top priority for Microsoft,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft. “While cybersecurity is complex, it doesn’t have to be complicated and our strategic relationship with Radware helps organizations demystify cloud security and remediate security risks.”

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software-defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .



Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , Twitter , YouTube , Radware Mobile for iOS and Android , and our security center DDoSWarriors.com that provides a comprehensive analysis on DDoS attack tools, trends and threats.

©2020 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/ . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com .

Media Contacts:

Deborah Szajngarten

Radware

201-785-3206

deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Investor Relations:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

+972 723917548

ir@radware.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.