Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2020

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC). The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10340 million by 2025, from $ 8827.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Murata

Vishay

Samsung Electro

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

Kemet

Yageo

Samwha

Walsin

Three-Circle

Nippon Chemi-Con

NIC Components

JDI

Fenghua

Holy Stone

Torch

EYANG

Darfon

MARUWA

This study considers the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defence

Others

Segmental Analysis: -

The industry MULTILAYER CERAMIC CHIP CAPACITORS (MLCC) is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry MULTILAYER CERAMIC CHIP CAPACITORS (MLCC). New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Table of Content: -

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Murata

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Offered

12.1.3 Murata Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Murata Latest Developments

12.2 Vishay

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Offered

12.2.3 Vishay Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Vishay Latest Developments

12.3 Samsung Electro

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Offered

12.3.3 Samsung Electro Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Samsung Electro Latest Developments

12.4 Kyocera (AVX)

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Offered

12.4.3 Kyocera (AVX) Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kyocera (AVX) Latest Developments

12.5 Taiyo Yuden

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Offered

12.5.3 Taiyo Yuden Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Taiyo Yuden Latest Developments

12.6 TDK

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Offered

12.6.3 TDK Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 TDK Latest Developments

12.7 Kemet

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Offered

12.7.3 Kemet Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Kemet Latest Developments

12.8 Yageo

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Offered

12.8.3 Yageo Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Yageo Latest Developments

12.9 Samwha

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Offered

12.9.3 Samwha Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Samwha Latest Developments

12.10 Walsin

12.11 Three-Circle

12.12 Nippon Chemi-Con

12.13 NIC Components

12.14 JDI

12.15 Fenghua

