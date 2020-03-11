LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund (Class I) wins 2020 Lipper Award

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds is pleased to announce that the LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund (LFMIX) has won the 2020 Lipper Fund Award from Refinitiv in the best Alternative Managed Futures Fund category over a five-year period ended 12/31/19, among 23 funds based on historical risk-adjusted returns. The Fund was recognized this month at the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards ceremony in New York City, for outperforming its peers and distinguished excellence in fund management.



LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund is a multi-manager investment strategy that combines three distinct managers with proven expertise in the managed futures space. The Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation in rising and falling markets and is designed to provide low correlation to stocks and bonds.

The Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. For more information, please visit https://lipperfundawards.com.

“We are thrilled that the LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund was awarded with a prestigious Lipper Fund Award this year,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds. “These awards are a testament to the power of our model, which is committed to partnering with high quality investment managers that have proven experience delivering distinct, innovative investment solutions with low correlation to traditional asset classes.”

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

Media Contact: Kristen Anderson, Marketing & Communications, 952.767.6908

The LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund has 0.06 correlation to the S&P 500 Index, and 0.25 to the BBgBarc US Aggregate Bond Index since inception through 12/31/19.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting www.LoCorrFunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to an individual investment’s volatility than a diversified fund. The Fund invests in foreign investments and foreign currencies which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. Investing in commodities may subject the Fund to greater risks and volatility as commodity prices may be influenced by a variety of factors including unfavorable weather, environmental factors, and changes in government regulations. The Fund may invest in derivative securities, which derive their performance from the performance of an underlying asset, index, interest rate or currency exchange rate. Derivatives can be volatile and involve various types and degrees of risks, and, depending upon the characteristics of a particular derivative, suddenly can become illiquid. Derivative contracts ordinarily have leverage inherent in their terms which can magnify the Fund’s potential for gains or losses through increased long and short position exposure. The Fund may access derivatives via a swap agreement. A risk of a swap agreement is the risk that the counterparty to the agreement will default on its obligation to pay the Fund. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in Asset Backed, Mortgage Backed, and Collateralized Mortgage Backed Securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. S&P 500 Index is a capitalization weighted unmanaged benchmark index that includes the stocks of 500 large capitalization companies in major industries. This total return index includes net dividends and is calculated by adding an indexed dividend return to the index price change for a given period. BBgBarc U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based bond index comprised of government, corporate, mortgage and asset-back issues rated investment grade or higher.

Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

