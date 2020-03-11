COVID-19 Information: Morocco has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders

Country-Specific Information:

Morocco has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders.

On March 2, 2020, Morocco confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in Casablanca in an individual who had recently traveled to Morocco from Italy. A second case, also thought to originate in Italy, was confirmed on March 5, 2020. A third case, a French tourist in Marrakesh, was confirmed on March 10, 2020.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health has set up a hotline for inquiries about COVID-19: (08-0100-4747; in English, French or Arabic).

On March 5, the Government of Morocco mandated through at least the end of March the cancellation of all events with participants traveling from abroad (including conferences, sporting, and cultural events), of events gathering more than 1,000 people in an enclosed space, and of most public festivals.

Entry and Exit Requirements:

The U.S. Embassy is not aware of any travel or visa restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Visitors will be asked to fill out a health questionnaire on arrival and may be subject to temperature and other screening.

Quarantine Information:

Morocco has not put into place mandatory quarantine for travelers.

Royal Air Maroc has suspended direct flights to Beijing as of January 30. On March 8, 2020 RAM announced it is also temporarily suspending flights to Milan and Venice.

The government of Morocco continues to recommend good hygiene practices: frequent hand washing, covering of the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoidance of close contact with patients with respiratory symptoms.

Local Resources:

Moroccan Ministry of Health public information about COVID-19

Other Resources:

COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov

CDC page on COVID-19

World Health Organization COVID-19 page

The State Department’s Morocco Country Information and Travel Advisory page



