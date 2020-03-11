City Commissioner Christina Lambert Joins Neighborhood Tree Planting Event And Speaks With Residents

Lambert Works Neighborhood Associations, Residents and Community Partners on Greening Event in Local Park

I am thrilled I was able to join our community to plant 75 native trees and to hear from local residents about the different ways we can continue to improve West Palm Beach” — Christina Lambert

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert, District 5, today announced she joined the City of West Palm Beach, FPL and local neighborhood associations and residents for a park tree planting event on Saturday, March 7, hosted at the Bill Moss Hillcrest Park.

Commissioner Lambert joined local District 5 neighborhoods to participate in a community greening tree planting event. Lambert spoke during the event about the public and private partnership with FPL to improve West Palm Beach’s parks and green space.

“I am thrilled I was able to join our community to plant 75 native trees and to hear from local residents about the different ways we can continue to improve West Palm Beach,” said Lambert. “Through partnerships with our residents, private businesses and the city, we can continue to push forward the initiatives that will last for generations to come.”

Lambert was first elected in March 2018, and she currently serves as City Commission President. Lambert has taken the lead on policies that have successfully reduced crime citywide, increased funding and partnerships to address homelessness, protected our neighborhoods and water supply, and the city has invested in new technology to better track citizen inquiries and make government more responsive. She has also used her executive experience to manage the budget and keep taxes low.

