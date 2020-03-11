Nouveau record de vente du peintre et sculpteur Stéphane Marceau A new sales record for Montreal artist Stéphane Marceau

Marceau in his studio

STE-THéRèESE, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Un nouveau record de vente a été atteint pour l’artiste peintre et sculpteur Montréalais Stéphane Marceau, au profit d’un nouvel acquéreur européen, d’une somme de 8,7 millions d’Euros. Les toiles, Quantum et Human, ont été acquises initialement lors d’une apparition de Marceau à Paris et Londres. Plus récemment, une firme d’investissement montréalaise a acheté pour 245 000$ deux toiles à l’encaustique et à la cire froide.Ces transactions, qui font monter en flèche la valeur de ses œuvres, marquent le pas pour les prochaines ventes de Marceau. Il est sous les loupes des conservateurs de Musées et des grands investisseurs du monde des arts, ces derniers s’arrachent déjà ses œuvres et son carnet de commandes déborde.En juin prochain, Marceau livre à Lévis une œuvre monumentale estimée à plus de 3.5 millions de dollars. Il fait preuve de génie avec ce monument en alliant la physique, les mathématiques et les sciences dans un contexte historique, une œuvre qu’il fabrique seul sans technicien. D’ailleurs, un documentaire sur l’œuvre de Marceau sortira dans les mois suivants l’inauguration officielle du Monument.Publication autorisée par Stéphane Marceau ( www.marceauartist.com ______________________________________________________________________A new sales record was reached for Montreal painter and sculptor Stéphane Marceau, to the benefit of a new European buyer, for a total of 8.7 million Euros. The paintings, Quantum and Human, were initially acquired during an appearance by Marceau in Paris and London. Recently, a Montreal investment firm purchased two paintings of his, one made with encaustic, the other with cold wax. They were sold for $245.000.These transactions, which have skyrocketed the value of his works, mark the milestone for Marceau's next sales. He is under the magnifying glasses of museum curators and major investors from the art world, who are already snatching up his works and his order book is overflowing.Next June, Marceau will deliver to Lévis a monumental work estimated at more than $3.5 million. He is showing his genius with this monument by combining physics, mathematics and chemistry in a historical context, a work that he makes alone without a technician. A documentary on Marceau's work will be released during the months following the official inauguration of the monument.Publication authorized by Stéphane Marceau ( www.marceauartist.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.