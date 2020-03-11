Recruiting for Good to Reward Referrals with 3 Months of Narrative Food deliveries

Share With Family and Friends in LA Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com A B Corp Company Delivering Good Food for You Since 2010 www.NarrativeFood.com

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is generating proceeds to help nonprofits feed LA and rewarding referrals to companies with Narrative Food deliveries.

Love to make a difference and enjoy Narrative Food for Good. Join R4G to do both.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good in Santa Monica is helping fund nonprofits feeding LA . The staffing agency is rewarding referrals that help generate proceeds for Good; with three months of Narrative Food deliveries.Problem in LAAccording to L.A. Food Bank, "There are close to 2 million people going hungry in LA, every day."How to Earn Narrative Food Deliveries for Good1. Person introduces a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good donates 5% to a nonprofit feeding LA, and rewards referral with three months of Narrative Food deliveries.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are grateful to reward Narrative Food for Good, they have been delivering nutrition based well-being to SoCal every week since 2010. They source small batch organic foods -- produce, pastured meats, wild caught fish, heirloom grains and some of LA’s most iconic prepared items like bread, halva, kimchi and more."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is funding Co-Op Feeding LA. The purpose is to improve the quality of life by rewarding members who participate to make a difference; Good Food Savings. www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com For 10 years now, Narrative Food has been inspiring residents across SoCal to value delicious food sourced from a regenerative agricultural system, home delivering boxes of locally grown and made small batch organic foods, and zero waste household products. Deliveries include produce, pastured meats, wild caught fish, heirloom grains and some of LA’s most iconic prepared items like bread, halva, kimchi and even zero waste home goods and healing apothecary products. Every box is accompanied with recipes and stories based on its contents.Narrative Food is a proud Certified B Corp, having met and sustained rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Narrative has been awarded "Best for the World" in the area of Community as well as the B Corp Award by the Sustainable Business Council of LA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.