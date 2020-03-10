There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,078 in the last 365 days.

The Becker Milk Company Limited: Nine Month Financial Results and Regular Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the nine months ended January 31, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues for the nine months ended January 31, 2020 were $2,439,865 compared to $2,277,173 for the same period in 2019;
  • Net operating income for Q3 fiscal 2020 was $1,973,203 compared to $1,840,617 in fiscal 2019;
  • Net income for Q3 fiscal 2020 was $ 0.41 per share, compared to $0.39 per share in fiscal 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the nine months ended January 31, 2020 increased $132,586 compared with the previous year to $1,973,203, principally as a result of increased revenue.

   Nine months ended
   January 31
    2020       2019  
Property revenue $2,329,337     $2,204,756  
Finance income   110,528       72,417  
Total revenues $2,439,865     $2,277,173  
       
Property revenue $2,329,337     $2,204,756  
Property operating expenses   (356,134 )     (364,139 )
Net operating income $1,973,203     $1,840,617  
       
Adjusted funds from operations $920,305     $766,017  
       
Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $741,431     $704,817  
       
Average common and special shares outstanding   1,808,360       1,808,360  
       
Income per share $0.41     $0.39  


Components of the $36,614 increase in net income for the nine months ended January 31, 2020 compared to the nine months ended January 31, 2019 are:

Changes in net income - Nine months ended January 31, 2020
compared to nine months ended January 31, 2019 
   
Increase in recovery of deferred taxes 204,332  
Increase in net operating income 132,586  
Decrease in negative fair value adjustment 98,156  
Increase in finance income 38,111  
Decrease in administrative expenses 32,983  
Increase in strategic review expenses (4,534 )
Increase in loss on disposal ($14,017 )
Increase in current taxes (206,966 )
Decrease in gain on expropriation settlement (244,037 )
Increase in net income $36,614  


ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the nine months ended January 31, 2020 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $920,305 ($0.51 per share) compared to $766,017 ($0.42 per share) in 2019.

     Nine months ended
     January 31
      2020       2019  
Funds from operations $926,777     $792,111  
Items not affecting cash:      
  Expenses related to strategic review   (6,472 )     (1,938 )
  Sustaining capital expenditures   0       (24,156 )
Adjusted funds from operations $920,305     $766,017  
         
Adjusted funds from operations per share  $0.51     $0.42  


STRATEGIC REVIEW

Since 2014 the Board of Directors has been evaluating strategic directions for the Company and in discussions with potential acquirors from time to time. During this period a programme of divesting less desirable sites has resulted in the sale of 21 investment properties. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company’s interim financial statements for the nine months ended January 31, 2020, along with the Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company have declared a dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of 40 cents per share. The dividend of 40 cents will be paid to those shareholders of record as of March 18, 2020 and payable on March 27, 2020.

The dividends for Canadian tax purposes will be considered as an eligible dividend.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms “Net Operating Income”, and “Funds From Operations” are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles.  Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors
G.W.J. Pottow, President
Tel: 416-698-2591

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.