Kingdom of the Netherlands - Aruba : Technical Assistance Report; National Accounts Review Mission

A technical assistance (TA) mission was undertaken by the Real Sector Statistics Advisor in the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) during November 18–27, 2019, to assist the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) in assessing and improving the national accounts. This was the first CARTAC real sector statistics mission to Aruba. Annual current price estimates of GDP by economic activity (GDP-P) and by expenditure (GDP-E) are disseminated by the CBS. Annual GDP constant price estimates prior to 2013 were derived by deflation using the All Items Consumer Price Index (CPI). Annual GDP constant price estimates for 2013–2017 were derived by directly deflating value added at the industry level. The International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC) Revision 4 is used.