Kingdom of the Netherlands - Aruba : Technical Assistance Report; National Accounts Review Mission
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
Publication Date:
March 10, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
A technical assistance (TA) mission was undertaken by the Real Sector Statistics Advisor in the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) during November 18–27, 2019, to assist the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) in assessing and improving the national accounts. This was the first CARTAC real sector statistics mission to Aruba. Annual current price estimates of GDP by economic activity (GDP-P) and by expenditure (GDP-E) are disseminated by the CBS. Annual GDP constant price estimates prior to 2013 were derived by deflation using the All Items Consumer Price Index (CPI). Annual GDP constant price estimates for 2013–2017 were derived by directly deflating value added at the industry level. The International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC) Revision 4 is used.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/74
English
Publication Date:
March 10, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513536781/1934-7685
Stock No:
1ABWEA2020001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
52
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.