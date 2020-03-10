SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FSCT, TCO, IOTS and ETFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- ﻿ ﻿NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advent International. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FSCT shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of FSCT that they own. If you own FSCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/forescout-technologies-inc/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by rival shopping mall firm, Simon Property Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TCO shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of TCO common stock that they own. If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/taubman-centers-inc/

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Dialog Semiconductor plc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IOTS shareholders will receive $12.55 per share in cash for each share of IOTS common stock that they own. If you own IOTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/adesto-technologies-corporation/

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Morgan Stanley (“MS”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ETFC shareholders will receive 1.0432 shares of MS for each ETFC share that they own. This represents implied per-share consideration of $46.99 based on the closing price of MS on February 28, 2020. If you own ETFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/e-trade-financial-corporation/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.