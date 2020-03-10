Intiva Health Announces HIPAA-Compliant Secure Messaging Service for Physicians and Care Teams

Ready Doc™ Messaging, part of the Ready Doc™ suite of healthcare compliance solutions, enhances care team collaboration with real-time communications and streamlined clinical workflow in order to improve patient outcomes and prevent a breach of HIPAA compliance.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intiva Health unveiled Ready Doc™ Messaging, the latest addition to its Ready Doc™ credentialing platform. A desktop application is immediately available for use by care teams of any size.

Ready Doc™ Messaging is an easy-to-use messaging app for smartphones or workstations that helps organizations improve health care team communication and collaboration while maintaining HIPAA-compliance.

Common industry practices, such as the use of short messaging services (SMS) or personal electronic devices to transmit protected health information (PHI), opens the door for lapses in HIPAA compliance resulting in enormous monetary penalties for health care systems, which can range anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000 per violation—with an annual maximum of $1.5 million. A security breach of a patient’s PHI can have life-altering consequences for the individual, such as identity theft and inaccurate medical records.

Ready Doc™ Messaging is a secure, encrypted, HITRUST-certified application that protects patient information and meets HIPAA guidelines. Users are able to manage digital PHI correspondence and streamline care team coordination via one accessible, user-friendly platform.

Ready Doc™ Messaging offers a key feature set including:

Secure Messaging : Messages are kept private with a fully encrypted, end-to-end, secure communication solution.

Messages are kept private with a fully encrypted, end-to-end, secure communication solution. Priority Messaging : High priority messages stay at the top of the recipient’s inbox and specify a unique alert for instant differentiation.

High priority messages stay at the top of the recipient’s inbox and specify a unique alert for instant differentiation. Message Forward : Messages can be automatically forwarded to other colleagues.

Messages can be automatically forwarded to other colleagues. Custom Groups : Customized forum discussions can be created for open and ongoing dialogue between colleagues and specific topics.

Customized forum discussions can be created for open and ongoing dialogue between colleagues and specific topics. Delivery Confirmation : Notifications are delivered instantly when messages have been sent, delivered, and read.

: Notifications are delivered instantly when messages have been sent, delivered, and read. Message Recall : Messages and attachments can be canceled before or after they have been read.

Messages and attachments can be canceled before or after they have been read. Secure Attachments : Securely attach and share instantly any type of media.

Early Access to Ready Doc™ Messaging

Healthcare organizations can have immediate, early access to Ready Doc Messaging desktop by visiting this url: http://www.intivahealth.com/hipaa-messaging.

About Ready Doc™:

Born out of years of experience in health care administration and practice management, the Ready Doc™ platform directly addresses the inefficiencies in health care credentialing. The platform presents an all-in-one solution in which medical professionals can complete credentialing and compliance requirements, leading to a significant increase in earnings potential. The new features strengthen compliance risk mitigation and further expedite the credentialing process.

About Intiva Health:

Intiva Health is reinventing health care credentialing with Ready Doc™, the first and only free credential management software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Thousands of health care organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process from months to minutes, saving the industry significant time and money while reducing risk. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com, Facebook or Twitter for more information.

Josh Kleinstreuer Intiva Health 844-413-2602 joshua@intivahealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.