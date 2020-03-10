STERAMIST IS MOBILIZED TO AID IN THE CONTROL SARS-CoV-2 IN DAEGU-KYUNGBUK PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). GDscience Co., Ltd. announced that the latest sterilization equipment, SteraMist, exclusively supplied by TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., was mobilized for the protection of Kyungpook National University and ROK Daegu Hospital related to SARS-CoV-2.



Developed by DARPA, a research institute under the US Department of Defense, as a defense equipment for chemical and biological warfare (such as anthrax and nerve gas), SteraMist is a product now commercialized by TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

In Korea, GDscience supplied SteraMist decontamination to the Korea Armed Force CBR Defense Command, a specialized team for the protection of life and death. It was used in special areas such as hospital negative pressure isolation rooms, operating rooms, and pharmaceutical sterile rooms. According to a statement issued by President Moon Jae-in, "Utilize the full national resources to support Daegu-Kyungbuk area" for both military personnel and chemical vehicles. SteraMist, the special sterilization equipment owned by the ROK Armed Force CBR Defense, was used to protect the Kyungpook National University and the ROK Army Daegu Hospital, two areas selected as first priorities under the cooperation of Daegu City and Army 2 Operation Command.

An official of GDscience, the exclusive supplier of SteraMist in Korea, said, “At the time of the outbreak of MERS CoV (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), which occurred in Saudi Arabia and has been on the rise in Korea since 2015, the official termination of the pandemic was announced after the decontamination by SteraMist. In the Ebola crisis in Africa, it [SteraMist] was designated as the official decontamination equipment to eradicate Ebola from all over the world.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

