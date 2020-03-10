Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of February 28, 2020, short interest in 2,425 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,070,355,122 shares compared with 8,038,824,084 shares in 2,425 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 14, 2020. The end-of-January short interest represents 4.06 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.99 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,031 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 985,253,983 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 28, 2020 compared with 985,943,146 shares in 1,030 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.31 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 2.59.

In summary, short interest in all 3,456 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,055,609,105 shares at the February 28, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,455 issues and 9,024,767,230 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.75 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.77 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

NDAQO

