Bryan D. Perkins Selected Winner of Sixth Annual Gilbert W. Speed Award Presented by the Aviation Week Network

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryan Perkins is being presented with the Annual Gilbert W. Speed Award, honoring outstanding leadership and collaboration across the global aerospace and defense supply chain. Mr. Perkins is the sixth winner of the award which was presented today by the Aviation Week Network at its 34th Annual SpeedNews Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference in Beverly Hills, CA.



Mr. Bryan Perkins’ contributions in aerospace manufacturing have been through the founding and continued leadership of his company, Novaria Group (“Novaria”) in 2011. Novaria has grown steadily through the acquisition of multiple inter-related Tier 2 independently owned component manufacturing businesses. Novaria makes the aerospace supply chain better by investing in product innovation, advancements in manufacturing, and building a business uniquely focused on customer partnerships. Before forming Novaria, Mr. Perkins spent the first 10 years of his career with Parker Hannifin Corporation (Parker Aerospace).

Since 2011, Mr. Perkins has led Novaria through the completion of over 16 strategic transactions, all of which have been privately held aerospace component manufacturing businesses. In 2018 he led a strategic transaction with Boeing Distribution Services, Inc. While CEO, he has performed in a variety of operational roles leading various business operations and driving the Company’s innovation and customer partnerships.

As a young entrepreneur, Mr. Perkins has been recognized for taking a unique approach to aerospace manufacturing, which can be challenging in an increasingly consolidating and regulatory environment.

Mr. Perkins co-chairs the Aerospace Manufacturing forum within YPO (Young Presidents Organization), encouraging young entrepreneurs and CEOs within the aerospace group to collaborate to further the advancement of the aerospace industry and its middle-market businesses.

Workforce connectivity is vital to each of Novaria’s focused factories. Through Mr. Perkins’ leadership, Novaria has localized plant-level giving to local trade schools and the build-out of engineering programs. Novaria’s talent development and mentorship programs pair seasoned executives with developing minds to foster a culture of collaboration to help build the future of the aerospace supply chain.

“It is an honor to be recognized in this manner by people I have respected throughout my career in Aerospace. The innovation and focus on the aerospace supply chain by Mr. Speed are inspiring for so many. It is humbling to be thought of alongside the past and future winners of the Gilbert W. Speed Award,” said Bryan Perkins.

"Bryan has exhibited leadership and innovation on so many fronts during a career that mirrors all of the criteria embodied by the Gilbert W. Speed Award," said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network. “I am particularly grateful for his shared passion for developing the future aerospace workforce.”

The Gilbert W. Speed Award honors the legacy of the man who founded SpeedNews, the aviation industry’s newsletter of record, in 1979 and established its annual suppliers Conference in 1987.

Mr. Speed, who passed away in January 2014 at age 81, was a well-respected industry partner and touched many lives during his 60+-year tenure in the aviation industry. Previous award winners include David P. Storch, Chairman & CEO of AAR, Scott Smith, President of AMI Metals, Jim Downey, Co-Founder of EnCore Aerospace, Stephen E. Gill, Chairman & CEO of The Gill Corporation and Charles G. Hutter, Founder & Inventor of Click Bond.

For more information about the Gil Speed Award, visit https://asc.speednews.com

