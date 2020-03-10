AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announces the Company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Results Highlights:

Operational

Sylvia Wulf assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director;

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) lifted its Import Alert, allowing the Company to import its AquAdvantage eggs from its hatchery in Canada to its farm in Indiana;

The Company’s Rollo Bay farm site received two regulatory approvals: FDA approved the farm’s hatchery building, and Environment and Climate Change Canada approved the farm’s production facility for the commercial grow-out of AquAdvantage Salmon;

The Company’s Indiana farm received two batches of AquAdvantage eggs and is now producing both conventional and AquAdvantage Salmon, bringing total biomass at the farm to 160 tons at year end;

Closed the Panama demonstration farm;

Received approval in China to conduct a field trial for AquAdvantage Salmon; and

Commenced marketing and communications activities, including qualitative and quantitative consumer research in preparation for commercialization.

Financial

Completed two public offerings of common shares, raising net funds of $12.4 million;

The Company’s Canadian subsidiary received two construction loan instalments totalling $900 thousand from the Department of Economic Development of the Province of Prince Edward Island and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency; and

Net loss for the year increased to $13.2 million (2018: $10.4 million) with the ramp-up of production operations in Indiana and Rollo Bay, increased legal fees in support of the FDA legal challenge, and increased headcount.

Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, commented: “This was a transformative year for AquaBounty, as for the first time in the Company’s history we began to grow-out our AquAdvantage Salmon in the United States. Production of both AquAdvantage and conventional salmon at our Indiana farm is progressing on track with conventional salmon harvest commencing in late Q2 this year and AquAdvantage Salmon harvest commencing in Q4. We also took steps during 2019 to strengthen our balance sheet with two successful equity raises and to strengthen our management team with the additions of Dave Melbourne as Chief Commercial Officer and Angela Olsen as General Counsel. We believe we are now well positioned to begin to execute our commercial strategy with the harvest and sale of our salmon from both our Indiana and Rollo Bay farms.”

Inquiries:

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Dave Conley, Corporate Communications +1 613 294 3078

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential harvest size, initiation of a field trial and any related commercial operations in China, and the potential for and timing of the harvest and sale of our fish from our production farms. Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “upcoming,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar terminology, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these and other risks faced by us, please refer to our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available on the Investors section of our website at www.aquabounty.com ﻿ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31,

2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,798,744 $ 3,002,557 Other receivables 55,198 115,982 Inventory 1,232,049 76,109 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 391,162 315,969 Total current assets 4,477,153 3,510,617 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,065,836 23,716,768 Right of use assets, net 399,477 — Definite-lived intangible assets, net 157,588 171,292 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 101,661 191,800 Other assets 32,024 80,583 Total assets $ 30,233,739 $ 27,671,060 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,462,809 $ 824,900 Other current liabilities 62,286 20,423 Current debt 163,155 71,613 Total current liabilities 1,688,250 916,936 Long-term lease obligations 352,808 — Long-term debt 4,432,052 3,519,821 Total liabilities 6,473,110 4,436,757 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 21,635,365, (2018: 15,098,837) shares outstanding 21,635 15,099 Additional paid-in capital 156,241,363 142,707,957 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (360,160 ) (574,186 ) Accumulated deficit (132,142,209 ) (118,914,567 ) Total stockholders’ equity 23,760,629 23,234,303 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,233,739 $ 27,671,060









AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Years ended December 31,

2019 2018 2017 Revenues Product Revenues $ 186,738 $ 84,518 $ 53,278 Costs and expenses Production costs 3,573,858 2,626,353 1,193,566 Sales and marketing 709,023 297,687 799,009 Research and development 2,359,441 3,458,564 3,371,767 General and administrative 6,723,060 4,067,710 3,921,035 Total costs and expenses 13,365,382 10,450,314 9,285,377 Operating loss (13,178,644 ) (10,365,796 ) (9,232,099 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (62,988 ) (22,257 ) (21,537 ) Other income (expense), net 13,990 5,994 (5,011 ) Total other income (expense) (48,998 ) (16,263 ) (26,548 ) Net loss $ (13,227,642 ) $ (10,382,059 ) $ (9,258,647 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 214,026 (360,302 ) 72,388 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 214,026 (360,302 ) 72,388 Comprehensive loss $ (13,013,616 ) $ (10,742,361 ) $ (9,186,259 ) Earnings per share Net loss $ (13,227,642 ) $ (10,382,059 ) $ (9,258,647 ) Deemed dividend $ — $ (1,822,873 ) $ — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (13,227,642 ) $ (12,204,932 ) $ (9,258,647 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.66 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (1.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares -basic and diluted 20,078,017 13,028,760 8,772,494









AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years ended December 31,

2019 2018 2017 Operating activities Net loss $ (13,227,642 ) $ (10,382,059 ) $ (9,258,647 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,285,902 843,387 184,946 Share-based compensation 872,177 263,396 122,134 Gain on disposal of equipment (12,133 ) (13,233 ) (941 ) Loss on asset held for sale 149,800 — — Impairment loss 103,116 — — Other non-cash charges — (1,364 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other receivables 65,002 56,212 (11,440 ) Inventory (1,154,222 ) 93,956 (169,991 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 59,942 289,868 (592,602 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 609,311 (966,928 ) 625,763 Net cash used in operating activities (11,248,747 ) (9,816,765 ) (9,100,778 ) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,316,809 ) (4,009,736 ) (18,893,264 ) Deposits on equipment purchases (160,675 ) (95,001 ) (153,663 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 15,848 23,233 941 Net cash used in investing activities (2,461,636 ) (4,081,504 ) (19,045,986 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 900,767 771,858 256,807 Repayment of term debt (85,802 ) (55,615 ) (35,812 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants, net 12,395,348 10,616,046 24,989,257 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants, net 272,417 5,116,533 27,502 Net cash provided by financing activities 13,482,730 16,448,822 25,237,754 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 23,840 (54,279 ) 80,018 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (203,813 ) 2,496,274 (2,828,992 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,002,557 506,283 3,335,275 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 2,798,744 $ 3,002,557 $ 506,283 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash transactions: Interest paid in cash $ 62,988 $ 22,257 $ 21,537 Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 210,270 $ 193,378 $ 1,036,240 Acquisition of equipment under debt arrangement $ — $ 74,068 —







