Paul Comfort's New Book, The Future of Public Transportation, Hits #1 on Amazon New Release Best Sellers List

The Future of Public Transportation

Compendium Book Includes Chapters by 40 Top CEOs and Futurists examining the changes coming this decade to cities & their public transportation systems.

The Future of Public Transportation will be available for digital/Kindle download for $.99 only through Saturday, March 14, 2020!” — Paul Comfort

The Future of Public Transportation " a new book by Paul Comfort hits #1 on Amazon New Release Best Sellers list.The new book "The Future of Public Transportation" written by transit industry leader Paul Comfort and over forty top public transport CEOs, Futurists and Associations released on March 1,2020 has hit #1 on Amazon for New Releases in Transportation for both the e-book/Kindle version and the paperback.This book examines the transformations coming this decade to cities and the public transportation systems that serve them and will allow readers to become more informed and ready for these changes.The book has received all 5 Star Reviews on Amazon with insightful comments from readers such as these:5.0 out of 5 stars The Authoritative Roadmap for the Next Generation of MobilityAs if his own brilliant insights were not enough, Paul Comfort has assembled a cast of transportation all-stars to deliver the most authoritative message possible about what is wrong with our transportation system and, far more importantly, what should (and should not) be done to improve things going forward.5.0 out of 5 stars The Future of Public Transportation is the best book on the subject that I know.I believe this book is a gift to all those who are interested in understanding the current state of public transport in the world, particularly in the United States, and what its future may look like. It does not matter if you are a veteran or a new transit executive; a federal or state government transportation official; an elected official at any level; or one of those who has a passionate interest in public transit – you must pick up this book and read it!Paul Comfort, who wrote and compiled this book, is an extremely astute transit expert, or as he calls himself, a "transit evangelist." This is not only based on his years of transit experience, including his role as CEO of the Maryland MTA, but also on the numerous interviews he made with transit CEOs as part of the Transit Unplugged podcast series and observations he made at many systems he visited. Paul has contributed a great deal of his knowledge and experience to this work, but equally beneficial is his ability to incorporate the expertise of industry colleagues to provide a balanced and comprehensive treatment of the transit issues of today. About the Author: Paul Comfort is host of the world's #1 public transportation CEO podcast, Transit Unplugged and author of the leadership book, Full Throttle. Mr. Comfort is a popular conference speaker and author of numerous industry magazine articles/blog posts on transit and leadership. His work across North America, Europe and Australia positions him as one of the public transportation industry's leading ambassadors.Comfort is longtime industry veteran and the former CEO of one of America's top transit systems, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) in Baltimore, where he oversaw the development of the nation's largest P3 Project, the $5+ billion Light Rail Purple Line near Washington DC and opened the only FM radio station in the USA operated by a transit agency - FM 93.5 FM WTTZ . He has served as an elected County Commissioner and County Administrator for two Maryland counties and is a recipient of the transportation industry's highest individual honor - The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials' (AASHTO) Presidents Award.

