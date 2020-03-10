Bardavon Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers for 2020

/EIN News/ -- Overland Park, KS, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC is honored to be named in Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers for 2020.

According to Forbes, “Companies in the startup world are marked by differences in culture, revenue growth, diversity, core competency, and customer acquisition. Despite these differences, the quality of person hired tends to be the chief concern, both for thoughtful employers as well as enthusiastic employees.”

“It is truly an honor for Bardavon to be named by Forbes as one of the Best Startups for Employers, 2020. This was a surprise to us. However, we unapologetically expect that Bardavon will continue to be recognized as a national market force for evolving and improving healthcare. Because of our unique mission to optimize outcomes by focusing on clinical data and disintermediating the claims process through technology and transparency, we have been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country to the Bardavon team. Undoubtedly, this recognition by Forbes is a result of those efforts,” said Matt Condon, CEO. “Professionally, I am humbled. Personally, I am thankful to all Bardavon team members, and their families and supporters, for giving me an opportunity to work alongside them as we continue to build Bardavon into one of the most important companies in healthcare.”

Bardavon is excited to be the only Kansas company listed and one of three Kansas City-based employers, including Fishtech Group and BacklotCars.

Companies were selected for this recognition based on the following methodology:

Employee Satisfaction: research on average length of employment and online employer reviews

research on average length of employment and online employer reviews Employer Reputation: company-specific information algorithmically extracted from social media channels like news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks

company-specific information algorithmically extracted from social media channels like news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of website traffic, headcount growth rates, and industry-referenced job openings

Companies also had to be headquartered in the U.S. and founded between 2010 and 2017 to be considered. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies out of 2,500 qualified companies based on over 7 million data points.

Bardavon Health Innovations is an industry-leading, patient centered, data analytics company focused on redefining Workers’ Compensation. Bardavon’s mission is to promote a culture of transparency in revolutionizing the employee continuum of care through innovative, quality outcome driven solutions.

