Kwong Lee Farms Votes Yes on iTrade Free Traceability Campaign In An Effort to be Part of the World’s Safest Food Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kwong Lee Farms is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“As a small farm, we worried that increasing traceability requirements could hamper our business, but iTrade’s free software and hardware allows us to comply with buyer requirements easily and without major investment. We are thrilled to use iTrade’s traceability suite as a strategic differentiator to grow our business, while also showcasing our commitment to providing our buyers and consumers with safe, fresh, high-quality food,” comments Christopher Wong, Assistant Manager at Kwong Lee Farms.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have Kwong Lee Farms join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Companies interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Kwong Lee Farms is a 100% Canadian privately-owned company formed in 1950 producing its own goods to become the successful organization it is today. Kwong Lee Farms has over 60 years and four generations of growing and distribution experience to have the expertise in agricultural practices, and they strive daily to find a more efficient way to provide quality produce and service. The key to its achievements is the company’s in house operation and service. With its own in-house operation, Kwong Lee Farms is able to control every procedural event from initial seeding to final marketing, ensuring customer satisfaction every time.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com



