CANVAS PARK AT NEW HAVEN DEBUTS THREE BEAUTIFUL ATTACHED AND DETACHED NEIGHBORHOODS, SATURDAY, MARCH 14TH IN ONTARIO RANCH

/EIN News/ -- ONTARIO, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturday, March 14th, New Haven in Ontario Ranch presents the Model Grand Opening for three highly anticipated neighborhoods at Canvas Park, the master-planned community’s exciting new enclave. Doors open at 10 am, when visitors can be among the first to tour an impressive array of models, showcasing the fresh townhome designs at Citrus and Indigo, and the stunning single-family floorplans at Poppy. Homes at all Canvas Park neighborhoods will be quality crafted, stylishly appointed, and meticulously designed with standard amenities that include energy efficient features, fiber-optic high-speed internet, and myCommand smart-home technology for remote control of lights, door locks, thermostats and more.



Citrus at Canvas Park will offer six modern townhome designs spanning from approximately 972 to 1,799 square feet with open living areas that boast one to three bedrooms, up to two and one-half baths and one- to two-car garages. These two-story attached floorplans will be highlighted by inviting Great Rooms for low-key gatherings, stylish kitchens for meal prep, comfortable master bedrooms with walk-in closets, covered decks and patios per plan, and private courtyards in Residences 5 and 6. Prices are anticipated to start from the mid $300,000s.

Indigo at Canvas Park will showcase beautifully planned two-story townhome designs that suit a variety of lifestyles with two to four bedrooms, two and one-half baths, and two-car garages in approximately 1,359 to 1,517 square feet of living space. Flowing interiors are smartly planned with open Great Rooms leading to outdoor leisure areas, well-equipped kitchens, upper-level lofts per plan, large master suites with walk-in closets, and private courtyards at Residences 3 and 3X. Prices are anticipated to start from the high $300,000s.

Poppy at Canvas Park will reveal three gorgeous single-family floorplans spanning from approximately 1,943 to 2,331 square feet with three to four bedrooms, up to three baths, and two-car garages. The spacious, open designs reflect the needs of today’s families with oversized Great Rooms for socializing, modern kitchens with islands, versatile lofts on the second floor, a quiet den that can be converted to a first-floor bedroom at Residence Two, and luxurious master suites set smartly apart for privacy. Rear yards will be included at every home, offering a secluded outdoor space for playtime and leisure. Prices are anticipated to start from the mid $400,000s.

In addition to in-person model tours, the Grand Opening celebration will provide hours of fun with music, giveaways and tasty bites from vendors of the future New Haven Marketplace, a shopping/dining plaza set to open fall of this year. Guests are encouraged to explore all of New Haven to get a taste of the master-plan’s incredible lifestyle, where outstanding amenities and community events invigorate residents of all ages.

Five spectacular parks are scattered throughout the community, including the six-acre Resort at Picnic Park and the new Canvas Park, which is just steps from the new neighborhoods and includes a 3,790 square-foot recreation center, a Jr. Olympic-sized swimming pool, sports courts, a super playground, an outdoor fitness station, firepits, and grassy areas for yoga or picnics. Elevating the lifestyle appeal even more is the prime location in Ontario Ranch, where freeways, great shopping and excellent schools are all within reach.



To learn more about New Haven’s Canvas Park neighborhoods, don’t miss the March 14th Model Grand Opening. For information on New Haven’s four other neighborhoods currently selling, tour individual model homes or go to www.NewHavenLife.com for immediate details.

“Citrus, Indigo, and Poppy at Canvas Park are exciting additions to New Haven and will bring an amazing variety of ownership opportunities to buyers at every lifestyle stage,” said Caitlyn Lai-Valenti, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Join us March 14th for the Model Grand Opening to find the attached or detached home that best fits your needs. We can’t wait to see you there!”

The master-planned community of New Haven continues Brookfield Residential’s legacy of creating the best places to call home with exquisitely crafted homes in a vibrant, welcoming setting. Along with Citrus, Indigo and Poppy at Canvas Park, the master-plan has four other neighborhoods currently selling, including contemporary townhomes at Holiday at Emerald Park and Solstice at Emerald Park, as well as spacious single-family designs at Waverly at Picnic Park and Marigold at Picnic Park . Home prices range from the high $200,000s to the low $600,000s.

Homeowners at New Haven enjoy a well-balanced life with a wide range of amenities at the Resort at Picnic Park, Canvas Park, Cherry Park, Emerald Park and Paws Park. The Resort at Picnic Park impresses with a 3,250-square-foot clubhouse, community room and welcome bar; Picnic Park; two swimming pools and spa; a kids splash zone and super playground with zipline; plus much more. Cherry Park offers a sparkling pool, tot lot, BBQs, picnic tables and grassy lawn, while Emerald Park also has a sparkling pool, a covered cabana with outdoor fireplace and numerous other attractions. The gated Paws Park is thoughtfully designed with both small and large dog areas, plus water fountains and plenty of shady areas.



The master-plan is located in Ontario Ranch , which is a visionary model for California Growth that’s recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water.

Homeowners appreciate the commuter-friendly location less than 5 miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit.

School-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with parks and trails for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed‐use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Plans include the future New Haven Marketplace, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A convenient location offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties.



To visit Canvas Park at New Haven in Ontario Ranch, exit the I-15 at Cantu Galleano Ranch Road. New Haven is located two miles west along the new Ontario Ranch Road. Turn right on New Haven Drive and follow signs to the neighborhoods. Sales centers are open daily: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Wednesdays: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.NewHavenLife.com

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a d­­ivision of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a98e2c3-dc78-4c40-8e9d-da72612cdf17

