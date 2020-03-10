SPO Global’s subsidiary Gerpang Healthcare Group and Qingdao Fuyutang Health Development Ltd. Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- SHANDONG, China, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPO Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: SPOM) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce a partnership with QingDao Fuyutang Health Development Franchises Ltd. (“Fuyutang Franchise”). Mr. Fengyou Lu, the CEO of SPO Global Inc., and Ms. Jiemei Wang, the Chairman & CEO of Fuyutang Franchises have signed a partnership agreement to set up more than 100 clinics in multiple cities, to build a national wide Fuyutang Chinese Medicine Clinic Franchise in the next two years.

Gerpang Healthcare Group will cooperate with Fuyutang Franchises in Medical terminal services, focusing on technical support, Chinese-Western medical cooperation, physicians advance training, and third-party standardization services to create a standardized medical service management model.

In the past ten years, Gerpang Healthcare Group has established a professional service system in cell energy detection, low-frequency laser treatment, and intelligent rehabilitation.

Through the integration of resources and complementary advantages, Gerpang and Fuyutang Health Franchise will definitely create a unique professional brand in this field. Based on the tenet of "Inheriting the culture of Chinese medicine and integrating the advantages of Chinese and Western medicine". Gerpang will cooperate with Fuyutang Health Franchise and serve the world, truly bring the gospel to global patients.



About Qingdao Fuyutang Health Development Ltd.

Qingdao Fuyutang Health Development Ltd. is a Chinese Medicine Clinic Franchise, was established on the initiative of Mr. Fuyu Li, a master of Chinese medicine. Mr. Li has loved Chinese medicine since his childhood. After a few decades medical practice, he has many disciples, superb medical skills. Mr. Li led his disciples and established branches in Beijing, Jinan, Qingdao, Suzhou, Weifang. Mr. Li has unique insights in cancer treatment, stroke rehabilitation, reproductive medicine and intractable diseases.

About SPO Global

SPO Global Inc. (OTC Markets: SPOM) recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group. (www.gerpanghealthcare.com). Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan high tech Zone. Its main business scope includes biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales.

Company Contact:

fengyoulu@gmail.com

