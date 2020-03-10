Luther Burbank Center For The Arts To Present Rodney Strong Vineyards' 30th Annual Summer Concert Series

/EIN News/ -- Healdsburg, CA, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodney Strong Vineyards and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) have announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership, with LBC presenting the 30th Annual Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series held at Rodney Strong Vineyards Winery in Sonoma County, California.

Since 1990 the Rodney Strong Vineyards Summer Concert Series has featured world-class entertainers, award-winning wines, and local food purveyors all nestled in the vineyards outside the bucolic town of Healdsburg in Northern Sonoma County.

Winery founder Rod Strong began his career as a celebrated dancer, choreographer, and producer. Today Rodney Strong Vineyards continues to honor this legacy through support for the arts and the local community. In 2009, Rodney Strong Vineyards and the LBC launched the Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series which brings high caliber dance performances to the people of Sonoma County.

Rodney Strong President Carmen Castaldi, who also sits on the board of LBC, states “Celebration and support of the arts is part of the DNA of Rodney Strong Vineyards. We have supported the LBC mission for the past twelve years as their exclusive wine partner, and we couldn’t be more excited to further our relationship through our popular Summer Concert Series.”

“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Rodney Strong Vineyards by presenting the 2020 Rodney Strong Concert Series. What a wonderful opportunity for LBC to bring world class artists to RSV, with its award-winning wines, rich history, and gorgeous North Bay location,” said Rick Nowlin, President and CEO of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.





About Rodney Strong Vineyards

Rodney Strong Vineyards is a family-owned winery committed to crafting world-class wines that capture the essence of Sonoma County. Rodney Strong farms 14 sustainable-certified estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations – Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Chalk Hill, Dry Creek Valley, Knights Valley, Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County wine pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county.

Rodney Strong Vineyards has been a leader in environmental practices for over 25 years and was the first carbon-neutral certified winery in Sonoma County. The company aspires to protect and preserve the environment in all its operations through sustainable practices, solar power, and fish-friendly farming. The Klein family, a fourth generation California farming family, entered the wine business with the purchase of Rodney Strong Vineyards in 1989.

Learn more at www.RodneyStrong.com

About Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is home to world-class performances, nationally recognized education programs, contemporary visual art, and many popular events. The Arts Center is located in the heart of the Sonoma wine country and ranked among California’s top performing arts presenters. Together with its resident companies, the Center presents more than 230 performances in music, dance, theater, renowned speakers, and comedy; provides education programs serving over 40,000 children and adults; and hosts more than 1,000 community events a year. Owned and operated by the Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation, the Center relies on charitable community donations to achieve its mission – to enrich, educate, and entertain. The patron services office is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Sundays and Mondays except on those days when a show is scheduled, the Patron Services office will be open 2 hours prior to the performance. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org

