AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2020

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg Feb 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 7,408 8,207 -9.7 14,868 15,462 -3.8 99,200 40 < 100 HP 2,981 3,157 -5.6 6,577 6,599 -0.3 36,669 100+ HP 946 891 6.2 2,307 2,029 13.7 8,394 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 11,335 12,255 -7.5 23,752 24,090 -1.4 144,263 4WD Farm Tractors 177 165 7.3 346 346 0.0 686 Total Farm Tractors 11,512 12,420 -7.3 24,098 24,436 -1.4 144,949 Self-Prop Combines 240 304 -21.1 438 566 -22.6 789

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

