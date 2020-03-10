Control Point Associates, Inc. Announces New Headquarters in Warren, New Jersey

Logo

WARREN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Control Point Associates, Inc. , a professional land surveying, geospatial, and consulting firm, today announced that the company has relocated its corporate headquarters to a new office in Warren, New Jersey. Control Point Associates, Inc.'s new headquarters is located at 30 Independence Boulevard."Due to the continuous growth we have experienced over the last eight years, this expansion will allow us to better serve the needs of our staff and ever-growing client base," said Richard A. Butkus, Jr., President/Managing Partner of Control Point Associates, Inc. "It will also allow for anticipated future growth in the coming years."Control Point Associates, Inc. has operated continuously in Warren for over 27 years. The company is expanding its office to accommodate the rising headcount needed to support record sales and revenue. The new space provides a world-class workspace with numerous collaboration and wellness features and supports the company's multi-year strategic growth initiative."We are at an exciting point in the company's evolution. The new base of operations is a natural step towards our global expansion, a hub that will be at the center of a strategic vision for our sustained growth long into the future." Richard A. Butkus, Jr., President/Managing Partner, said. "The new building provides our staff with an elevated work experience that will make our current employees more productive and attract the highest level talent in what is a very competitive market place." The new location is more convenient and centrally located, with easy access to I-78, I-287, and I-95.About Control Point Associates, Inc.Established in 1992, Control Point Associates, Inc. has provided a variety of professional land surveying, construction stakeout, 3D laser scanning and modeling, mobile LiDAR, GIS, subsurface utility locating, aerial photogrammetry, UAV, and hydrographic services to meet the demands of their expanding client base. Our mission is to provide high-quality, cost-effective services while delivering exceptional customer service to our clients.



