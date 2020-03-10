Chime Biologics Evolving Into One of the Leading CDMOs in China Serving the Global Biotech Industry

/EIN News/ -- WUHAN, China, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Biologics, a China-based, world-class Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing fully-integrated services to support development and manufacturing of complex biologics, today announced operations as an independent and stand-alone Biologics CDMO company. With the separation from JHL Biotech complete, Chime Biologics is now focused on delivering the world-class Biologics CDMO services to its global clients and business partners.



“One year ago, we initiated a separation plan to realize a vision of operating as a client dedicated platform bringing our clients’ programs to patients in the most efficient way. Now as a fully independent platform, we can better execute our strategy to deliver client-dedicated CDMO services with the greater quality, speed, efficiency and state of the art capability in the thriving and dynamic biologics market,” said Mr. James Huang, Executive Chairman and CEO and Mr. Andrew Ng, Chairman and Board Director of Chime Biologics.

Chime Biologics’ state-of-the-art 150,000 square feet facility is located in the Wuhan’s BioLake biotech industry development zone of China (China Optics Valley). As the world’s first GE KuBio facility, it’s environmentally friendly design reduces CO 2 emissions and water and energy usage. The current facility is equipped with four 2,000 L and two 500 L single-use bioreactors for both clinical and commercial GMP manufacturing, avoiding costly cleaning and sterilization steps and allowing a more efficient manufacturing process. The facility has a clear path to expand the total capacity to 27,000 L by 2022 and 140,000+ L by 2024.

As a world-class biopharmaceutical CDMO, Chime Biologics offers fully integrated services that enables robust, cost-effective and timely production of unrivaled quality therapeutics including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins and enzymes. With high focus and dedication, Chime Biologics has built its leadership stemming from its scientific and technical merit, providing undivided support to its clients from early stage drug development to late stage clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing.

Chime Biologics is one of the leading CDMOs in China focused exclusively on client projects upholding highest degree of integrity. The company’s clients include innovative biotech companies and major pharmaceutical companies around the world. With seasoned teams specialized in biologics manufacturing and the state-of-the-art facility, Chime Biologics can solve complex large molecule challenges faced at various stage of development, with track-record of zero failure in manufacturing scale up.

Chime biologics has outlined plans to invest continuously in capacity, infrastructure and technology to becoming one of the largest CDMO provider in China with commitment to make world-class biopharmaceuticals affordable and accessible to all patients globally through manufacturing innovation, and empowering therapeutic advancement for improvement of human health.

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, Chime Biologics took immediate actions to support the community and the local government via a string of initiatives. Immediately after closing down of Wuhan city, Chime Biologics donated a wide range of medical materials, including protective gowns, head caps, overshoes, and masks for the frontline usage, to supplement the material shortage due to emergency need. Further, with support from its strategic partner, Chime Biologics donated one million RMB to the China Optics Valley to help fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic.

“With its outpouring of support, Chime Biologics believes united efforts will be the key to conquering the disease. While the epidemic prevention and control task is arduous, we believe if we can support and stand by our frontline workers, we will come out of this much stronger. It is with the government leadership and everyone’s support that we will fight this off. Wuhan, Jia You!” said Mr. James Huang, Executive Chairman and CEO and Mr. Andrew Ng, Chairman and Board Director of Chime Biologics. “Times like these, fully reinforce our commitment to continue doing what is right in supporting therapeutic advancements for patients and for human health.”

ABOUT CHIME BIOLOGICS

Chime Biologics, a China-based, world-class Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), providing customer-centric and cost-effective services for timely premier-quality biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. We provide one stop comprehensive solution supporting our customers from early-stage biopharmaceutical development through late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing, catering to the evolving needs of the dynamic biopharmaceutical industry. We pledge to make world-class biopharmaceuticals affordable and accessible to all patients globally through manufacturing innovation, and empowering therapeutic advancement for improvement of human health.

With our State-of-the-art facility and in-house world class expert team, we are committed for excellence upholding highest degree of integrity. Our World’s first GE KuBio facility is located at Wuhan’s BioLake biotech industry development zone of China, with clear path to expand the total capacity up to 240,000+ in the near future. For more information on Chime Biologics, please visit www.chimebiologics.com .

CHIME BIOLOGICS CONTACTS

Business Contact

bd@chimebiologics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.