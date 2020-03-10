DOE Announces $111 Million for FY 2020 Small Business Innovation Research and Technology Transfer Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued their FY 2020 Phase II Release 2 Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) with approximately $111 million in available funding. The following DOE program offices are participating in this FOA:

Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response

Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation

Office of Electricity

Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

Office of Environmental Management

Office of Fossil Energy

Office of Fusion Energy Sciences

Office of High Energy Physics

Office of Nuclear Energy

Eligible small businesses that have previously received Phase I grants will be eligible to compete for Phase II grants with a duration of up to 2 years and maximum award amounts of $1,100,000. Phase II grants allow businesses that conducted early stage feasibility research and development in Phase I to develop their innovations into working prototypes or new processes.

In addition, eligible small businesses that have received prior Phase II awards will be eligible to compete for second or third Phase II grants with a duration of up to 2 years and a maximum award amount of $1,100,000. More information on these awards is contained in the FOA and on the program website.

DOE recognizes the important role that small businesses play in driving innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the SBIR program’s website.

More details on DOE SBIR/STTR Phase II Release 1 FOA can be found on the Funding Opportunities page. https://science.osti.gov/sbir/Funding-Opportunities

