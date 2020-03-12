New ultra-low-fare airline could benefit from the impact of the Corona Virus

The Boeing747 - Queen of the Sky Avatar’s Future Florida Headquarters/Training Center Avatar Airlines Airport counter conception

An airline like no other

In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity” — Albert Einstein

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these days of fear of the Corona Virus airlines are facing excessive cancellations that are just beginning to plague their bottom line. If the history of society’s resilience gives any indication, the virus and the panic it is causing will eventually subside. Its impact, however, is likely to be painful and prolonged. The broad economic damage it will cause may even prove lethal to those airlines with insufficient capital on hand to ride out the storm.

Against this backdrop, controversial startup Avatar Airlines is currently in the pipeline and seemingly protected by it, as it is still about a year away from revenue operations. Ironically, its timing couldn’t be better, given the extraordinary circumstances existing airlines are facing today.

Avatar plans to revolutionize the low-cost airline business by transforming the traditional long-haul 747 aircraft into a cost-efficient supersized airframe of the future. Unlike other airlines that are laden with debt, Avatar’s strategy is to be well-capitalized, profitable and debt-free. At the same time, its goal is to have a great corporate culture and be loved by its passengers and employees.

Its financial plan begins with a $300,000,000 private equity offering followed by a $500,000,000 secondary offering that is expected to culminate into a well thought out and properly timed IPO projected to raise over $10 billion dollars.

According to Barry Michaels, Avatar’s Founder and CEO: “Not only is our plan strong, but it’s also big – and when I say big, I mean really big. Our exclusive use of the Boeing 747 - affectionately known as the ‘Queen of the Skies’ is a prime example of our ‘big.’ We’re going to start with 14 aircraft - each with 539 economy seats on the lower deck and 42 office class seats on the upper deck, for a total of 581 seats. About the only thing that isn’t big about our plan, is our fares. $19 for short-hauls and coast-to-coast fares for $79 when purchased 30 or more days in advance. We’re going to provide non-stop daily service to and from all the major cities throughout the Continental U.S. and Hawaii.”

Management is so confident in its plan, it made Boeing an offer to purchase 30 new 747-8s, a deal that could be worth over $10 billion dollars.

With the stock and bond markets facing unease for the foreseeable future and interest rates at or near zero, there are substantial amounts of capital available for the right investment opportunity. Avatar believes it is just that: the right opportunity at the right time.

