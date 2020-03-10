Orange launches Orange Money in Morocco and confirms its position as a major player in mobile money in Africa and the Middle East

After securing approval last summer from the "Bank Al Maghrib", Orange Morocco announces today the launch of Orange Money in the kingdom. This service will allow Moroccans to make mobile payments and transfer money using their phones. Morocco also becomes the 18th country in the Africa and Middle East region of Orange (www.Orange.com) to offer the Orange Money solution.

Orange Money, a secure and instant service

Orange Money offers every mobile user, regardless of their telecom operator, the option of having a mobile wallet backed by their phone number. The solution allows mobile phone users to carry out financial transactions, pay for phone recharges remotely or withdraw money from their Orange Money wallets at points of sale approved by Orange Money Maroc.

Non-Orange customers can take advantage of the service by downloading the mobile application.

Mobile money for financial and societal inclusion

Mobile money is revolutionising Africa’s economy. A key driver in the continent’s economic growth, Orange Money is a real vehicle for increasing the financial inclusion of populations and the digitalisation of the continent.

For the Group, the ambition is to go further and to offer more services with a seamless customer experience.

Orange Money Group growth engine

As one of the Group's main growth drivers on the continent, the service is constantly evolving for the benefit of populations, companies, institutions and Governments.

Launched in 2008, the Orange Money mobile money solution allows millions of people excluded from the banking system to be able to deposit, withdraw, transfer and make payments easily and simply from their mobile phone, with complete security. 12 years on since its launch, Orange Money continues to record exponential growth. The service is now available in 18 countries. 45 million customers trust this solution and the amount of transactions carried out through Orange Money reached 2.6 billion euros in 2019.

Orange's ambition is to make mobile money an essential means of payment and to become a leading player in mobile financial services in Africa and the Middle East including savings, credit and insurance in strict accordance with the banking regulations of the countries where it operates.

