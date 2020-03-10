Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Hires David Moceri as new Chief Marketing Officer

Moceri tapped to lead marketing, social media, business development and online sales expansion

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) (“The Company” or “Green Cures”) a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces it has hired David Moceri as the new Chief Marketing Officer for the company to lead marketing and business development efforts for the company.



David Moceri is the founder and operator of HeyGoTo Marketing (“HeyGoTo”) ( https://HeyGoToMarketing.com/ ). HeyGoTo is headquartered Las Vegas, NV and provides SEO, social media, mobile/video marketing, and website development. Moceri also founded and operates LiveLife Ceuticals ( https://LiveLifeCeuticals.com ) which is a CBD products company that markets and sells CBD tinctures, capsules, salves, skin care, patches, eye cream, face cream, lotion and more.

A Green Cures & Botanical Distribution representative said, “We are thrilled to bring aboard David Moceri who will serve and an integral leader for the company. David is a marketing genius and understands how to maximize SEO and social media resulting in new customers, sales and repeat buyers. We look forward to partnering with his company LiveLife who has an impressive lineup of CBD products.”

Moceri has already begun work revamping Green Cure’s payment platform to enable high-volume order processing as the company prepares mass marketing for Mountain Smokes, Hollywood Hemp brand, Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka, and a number of products finishing development. Moceri operates a team globally that will enable Green Cures to ramp up marketing and social media efforts to maximize company and brand awareness.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/ .

About HeyGoTo Marketing

Founded in 2009, HeyGoTo Marketing & Social Media has quickly become an industry leader and innovator in Internet marketing. Our strategies have helped clients achieve the results they need, on-time and within budget.

We’re invested in the success of our clients. This commitment is what makes HeyGoTo Marketing & Social Media stand out from the competition. We’ll do what it takes to obtain the results that you expect. We know that, as a client, you have a lot on the line. That’s why we’ll keep open lines of communication with you all the way through the process.

About LiveLife Ceuticals

LiveLife Ceuticals™ is partnered with the largest, fully and vertically integrated producer of phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp oil in the world. Our CBD products are tested, packaged, and processed in Colorado, USA and manufactured using GMP, NSF and ISO certified processes. Our proprietary cannabis strain genetics produces naturally less than .3% THC and is registered with the Colorado State Department of Agriculture as industrial hemp. All of our American hemp CBD plants are grown and distributed in full compliance with the State of Colorado, as well as in full federal compliance with §7606 of the 2014 US Farm Bill.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

info@greencurescorp.com

