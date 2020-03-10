GINA BOLVIN BERNARDUCI RECOGNIZED IN FORBES AS A 2020 TOP WEALTH ADVISOR IN MASSACHUSETTS

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gina Bolvin Bernarduci, President of Bolvin WealthManagement Group, Inc., was recently ranked as one of the 2020 Best Wealth Advisorsin Massachusetts by Forbes.

According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluatedbased on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based onpersonal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.

“This recognition is a testament to Gina’s commitment to providing personalized financialadvice that helps clients reach their long-term financial goals,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPLmanaging director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “With increasingdemand for advice from a trusted financial advisor, we applaud Gina for raising the bar in ourindustry and demonstrating the value of the independent model to build valued and lastingrelationships with clients. On behalf of LPL, I thank her for the work she does in support of her clients.”

Gina Bolvin is based in Boston, MA and provides a full range of financial services, includingretirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds,mutual funds, annuities and more. Ms. Bolvin is an independent advisor affiliated with LPLFinancial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer* and a leader in the retail financialadvice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work toenrich their clients’ financial lives.

About Bolvin Wealth Management Group

Headquartered in Boston, Bolvin Wealth Management Group is an independently ownedfinancial advisory firm. Bolvin Wealth provides clients customized support in investmentmanagement and employee benefits advisory services, as well as financial, retirement and estateplanning. Ms. Bolvin has been featured on CNBC'S Closing Bell, PBS Nightly Business Report,Reuters and Bloomberg Radio. For more information, please visit us at: www.bolvinwealth.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largestindependent broker-dealer*. LPL serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions,

providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practicemanagement programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them toprovide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management,retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Inc. are all separateentities. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, isbased on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes:client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; andquantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data.Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Securities offered through LPL Financial member FINRA/SIPC.

