Kaleido Biosciences to Present During Chardan’s 2nd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that Alison Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present during Chardan’s 2nd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit, a virtual event, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations . An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/ .

Contact

Amy Reilly

617-890-5721

amy.reilly@kaleido.com



