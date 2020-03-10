Castellum, Inc. Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Financial Report

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces it has submitted its 2019 Annual Financial Report on www.otcmarkets.com.



Castellum’s financials detail the continued improvement in the financial condition of the Company with cash increasing and the Company recording revenue reflecting the acquisition of Corvus Consulting in November 2019. Importantly, for the month of December, Castellum recorded a positive EBITDA and positive net income.

“The fourth quarter of 2019 represented a major step up for Castellum as we closed our first acquisition, improved our cash position, and recorded our first month of positive EBITDA and positive net income,” said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of Castellum. “We expect that we can continue to generate positive EBITDA going forward and we look to increase both revenue and EBITDA organically and through acquisition in 2020. We have several potential acquisitions which we are reviewing and hope to have a second deal under LOI in the next few months.”

About Castellum, Inc. Castellum is a technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology, information warfare, and electronic warfare space. In June 2019, the company brought on a new management team specifically to pursue an acquisition-led growth strategy and closed its first acquisition in November 2019, http://castellumus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

