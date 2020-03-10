Myovant Sciences Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on developing innovative treatments for women's health and prostate cancer, today announced the cancellation of its presentation and webcast at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, previously scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. This follows the announcement by the organizer to cancel the in-person aspects of the conference due to circumstances pertaining to COVID-19. Myovant will hold scheduled investor meetings via teleconference.



About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to be the leading healthcare company focused on innovative treatments for women’s health and prostate cancer. The company’s lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. The company has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, granted the company an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, is the majority shareholder of Myovant. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Frank Karbe

President, Chief Financial Officer

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:

Albert Liao

Director, Corporate Communications

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

media@myovant.com



