North Star Group offers New Chiller for ISO Containers, Rail Tank Cars, and other Storage Tanks

Keep your chemicals cool in any kind of steam coiled or jacketed vessel. Skid mounted chiller.

GULF SHORES, AL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a large buffer tank, the chiller courses cold glycol through steam coiled and jacketed vessels. NSG announces a new chiller that gets and keeps liquids cold while sitting in their ISO containers or other vessels and gets contents cold. The ISO container chiller version has a nominal capacity of 43,400 Btu/hr. @ 0F degree glycol in a 95F ambient. If you work with liquid chilling; this skid-mounted chiller is a cost-effective, transportable solution.The new chiller design for ISO containers is scalable to other storage tanks; like rail tanks, over the road tankers, vertical, horizontal, above ground or underground tanks. The large buffer tank leverages lower BTU output and saves operational and capital costs. Variant speed pumps allow better leverage of BTU output too. The large buffer tank glycol/water pumps through steam jacketed vessels at 2 feet per second or more. For rail tank cars, the buffer tank is 600 gallons. For ISO tanks, 200 gallons. Manifold several ISO tanks together too. The North Star Group (NSG) makes heaters and chillers for the transportable storage industry. North Star Group (701-770-9118) makes and delivers ISO factory-certified rail tank car heaters and other products like this new chiller. It’s been in business since 2013. The founder, Michael Hoffman has 6 patents and other applications in process . NSG offers bespoke products too. Reach NSG at 701-770-9118. http://nsgia.com , or http://heatrailtank.com A partial list of chemicals to cool:Acetic acid, acetone, acetonitrile, benzene, 1-butanol, 2-butanol, 2-butanone, t-butyl alcohol, carbon tetrachloride, chlorobenzene, chloroform, cyclohexane, 1,2-dichloroethane, diethyl ether, diethylene glycol, diglyme (diethylene glycol dimethyl ether), 1,2-dimethoxyethane (glyme, DME), dimethyl-formamide (DMF), dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), 1,4-dioxane, ethanol, ethyl acetate, ethylene glycol, glycerin, Heptane, hexamethylphosphoramide (HMPA), hexamethyl phosphorous triamide (HMPT), hexane, Methanol, methyl t-butyl ether (MTBE), methylene chloride, N-methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (NMP), Nitromethane, pentane, petroleum ether (ligroin), 1-propanol, 2-propanol, pyridine, tetrahydrofuran (THF), toluene, triethylamine, o-xylene, m-xylene, p-xylene, acetic acid, acetone, acetonitrile, benzene, 1-butanol, 2-butanol, 2-butanone,t-butyl alcohol, carbon tetrachloride, chlorobenzene, chloroform, cyclohexane, 1,2-dichloroethane, diethyl ether, diethylene glycol, diglyme (diethylene glycol dimethyl ether)1,2-dimethoxyethane (glyme, DME), dimethyl-formamide (DMF), dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), 1,4-dioxane, ethanol, ethyl acetate, ethylene glycol, glycerin, heptane, hexamethyl phosphoramide (HMPA), Hexamethy phosphorous triamide (HMPT), hexane, methanol, methyl t-butyl ether (MTBE), methylene chloride, N-methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (NMP), nitromethane, pentane, petroleum ether (ligroin), 1-propanol, 2-propanol, pyridine, tetrahydrofuran (THF), toluene, triethylamine, o-xylene, m-xylene, methyl 2-methyl propanoate, Methylmethacrylate, and other liquids.



