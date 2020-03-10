Furnished Quarters Adds Apartments at 18 Park to its Jersey City Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnished Quarters, the largest independently owned and operated provider of global corporate housing, has added luxury building 18 Park in Jersey City, NJ to its inventory of short-term apartment rentals. The addition reflects the company’s continued expansion in Hoboken and Jersey City. Furnished Quarters is the exclusive provider of corporate housing in the building.

18 Park is located in Jersey City’s desirable Paulus Hook neighborhood, just blocks from the Hudson River waterfront, several marinas and Liberty State Park, the city’s largest public park with views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the Manhattan skyline. Also within walking distance are multiple PATH train stations, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail stops and ferry terminals, giving residents quick and easy access to Manhattan, Hoboken and the rest of Jersey City.

The amenity-rich, pet-friendly building features a 24-hour attended lobby, outdoor pool with sundeck, fitness center, billiards room, dog run, children’s playroom and more. The spacious apartments boast hardwood floors, washers and dryers, stainless steel kitchen appliances and oversized windows, as well as contemporary furniture packages curated by Furnished Quarters’ in-house design team.

“We’re excited to be further growing our company and expanding our offerings in Jersey City, especially in such a prime location and beautiful building,” said Steve Brown, CEO of Furnished Quarters. “We’re now in a position to provide even more choices to our clients with needs in the area.”

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.



Robin Spindel Furnished Quarters 212.367.9400 ext. 4333 Robin.Spindel@FurnishedQuarters.com



