Meet Montage 2.0, 1248 Holdings Relaunches Montage

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1248 Holdings, LLC (“1248”), formerly known as the Bicknell Family Holding Company, today announced it has relaunched Montage, an investment firm empowering the next generation of asset managers, that display promising and scalable business potential, by providing capital and operational support.



A Family Creates Its Own Montage of Managers

Over the past 10 years, Montage has owned and operated several successful asset management businesses, including Nuance Investments, Tortoise Capital Advisors and Palmer Square Capital Management, and raised over $10 billion in third-party capital. Montage has reemerged with an ambitious vision to provide not only financial and fundraising support, but also operational expertise, to help boutique and niche asset managers scale their strategies.

Montage’s strong emphasis on incubation enables them to serve as a full-suite resource partner in bringing emerging managers to the institutional marketplace. The team provides operational support for business development, regulatory and procedural compliance, and additional back-office and administrative capabilities.

Montage is currently partnered with the following alternative investment asset managers:

Alegria Energy, LLC, an investment manager that specializes in long-term power trading and seeks to capitalize on congestion-driven price discrepancies and fluctuations in the U.S. electricity distribution system.





an investment manager that specializes in long-term power trading and seeks to capitalize on congestion-driven price discrepancies and fluctuations in the U.S. electricity distribution system. Antora Peak Capital Management, LP, an event-driven hedge fund manager focused on distressed debt and exploiting the total return opportunity in leveraged corporate credit.





an event-driven hedge fund manager focused on distressed debt and exploiting the total return opportunity in leveraged corporate credit. Flyover Capital Management, LLC, a venture capital firm whose purpose is to create the next generation of technology success stories in the Flyover region.





a venture capital firm whose purpose is to create the next generation of technology success stories in the Flyover region. Ubiquity Holdings, LLC, a private infrastructure manager that invests, develops and manages critical communications infrastructure throughout the U.S.

In 2018, Mariner Wealth Advisors announced it was parting ways with Montage to focus its efforts solely on wealth management, ending an 8-year relationship. As a result, Marty Bicknell, CEO and President of Mariner Wealth Advisors, made the decision to move Montage to the family office, 1248, and hired Christian Scharosch as Managing Director of Montage and Vice President of 1248. Montage now benefits from a strategic partnership with this highly regarded single family office, which lends years of credibility, trust, and a personal touch. By putting a team in place to oversee and grow Montage, Bicknell has been able to focus his attention on Mariner Wealth Advisors, but remains involved in Montage’s organizational decisions at the board level.

“Technological innovations, emerging risks and new market entrants are forcing shifts in the asset management landscape. In response, we recognized a need among institutional allocators for new relationships with high-quality investment managers in private markets,” said Scharosch. “Recapturing the momentum Montage had in place for identifying exceptional asset managers, we return to the market with a passion and thirst for growth.”

Scharosch, who sits at the helm of all investment decision-making for Montage, oversees a team of 15 professionals with experience in accounting, finance, tax operations, legal/compliance, marketing and business development.

“We are thrilled to build upon our reputation as an excellent partner for boutique and niche asset managers,” said Scharosch. “Our team is passionate about addressing the unique challenges of our existing and future partners. We are dedicated to providing resources that allow our partners to focus on what is most important to them and their investors: making quality investment decisions.”

About 1248 Holdings (formerly known as Bicknell Family Holding Company)

1248 Holdings is a family-owned private investment company that manages the personal and philanthropic assets of the Bicknell family. 1248 Holdings is a multi-generation entity that was built on the entrepreneurial spirit of O. Gene Bicknell, and is now managed by descendants and a robust team of investment professionals. We make and manage direct investments in operating businesses, funds, late-stage venture, private equity and real estate with partners who share our commitment to excellence. Visit www.12-48.com .

About Montage

Montage brings together a diverse group of institutional investment managers – each offering a distinct approach to money management that reflects many decades of professional experience and proprietary investment strategies across global asset classes. The firm's organizational approach is to allow individual investment managers to retain their boutique approach, talent and culture that have proven records of adding value to portfolios and meeting client objectives. Visit www.montageinvestments.com .



Heather Valle

hvalle@hotpaperlantern.com

212 931 6184



