Netsurion Teams with Restaurant Technology Network to Advance Cybersecurity and PCI Compliance for Restaurants

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion , a leading managed cybersecurity service provider, today announced it has joined the Restaurant Technology Network , a membership community solely dedicated to the restaurant industry. The move expands Netsurion’s efforts to deliver secure branch networking purpose-built for restaurant and specialty retail chains. Provided as a managed service, Netsurion consolidates network routing, WiFi, security, cellular failover and PCI compliance into one cost-effective, quickly deployed platform backed by remote management and 24x7 support.



“Small businesses with many branches, like restaurants, are favorite targets for ransomware or malware designed to steal payment card information from POS systems,” said Jason Graf, Netsurion’s VP of Product Management for Secure Branch Networking. “We’re excited to expand our collaboration with RTN and work even more closely with our technology peers and leading restaurant IT professionals to reduce those risks and improve the security posture of the industry. Our software-defined branch networking (SD-Branch) enables restaurant owners to reduce costs without compromising security.”

Restaurant Technology Network members shape industry standards and share technical guidance to help restaurateurs run successful businesses and better serve their customers. Netsurion has a strong focus on the quick-service restaurant (QSR) and fast casual restaurant market with nearly 20,000 such locations relying on Netsurion’s managed network security service. One such secure branch networking implementation was featured in QSR Magazine .

Netsurion is also participating in the Security & Compliance Workgroup. Securing customer, payment, and corporate data has become mission critical in every industry, but restaurants and their technology providers lack industry specific guidance on regulatory issues, physical and cyber-security risks, and emerging technologies. The Security & Compliance Workgroup aims to prioritize and complete best practices, technical guidance, and compliance checklists that educate restaurateurs and suppliers on the various security domains that make up a modern cybersecurity, governance, risk management, and compliance program.

Netsurion will be demonstrating the SD-Branch platform at MURTEC , Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit , and Restaurant Leadership Conference in the month of March. For those unable to attend these events, Netsurion is presenting a webcast, Transforming the Restaurant IT Network with SD-Branch . In this webinar, our technologists will explain what to look for in an SD-Branch solution, how to plan a successful implementation, and show you a real-world example of a successful restaurant IT network transformation.

Resources

Transforming the Restaurant IT Network with SD-Branch

BranchSDO

Network Connectivity and Security for POS

About Netsurion

Netsurion powers secure and agile networks for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them. In such environments, the convergence of threat protection and network management are driving the need for greater interoperability between the NOC (network operations center) and the SOC (security operations center) as well as solutions that fuse technology and service to achieve optimal results. To this end, Netsurion has converged purpose-built network hardware, innovative security software, and flexible managed services. Netsurion’s SD-Branch solution, BranchSDO, is a comprehensive network management and security solution consisting of SD-WAN, next-gen security, cellular, Wi-Fi, and PCI DSS compliance tools and support. At the heart of the solution is the CXD, Netsurion’s SD-WAN edge appliance. Netsurion’s Security Operations solution, EventTracker, delivers advanced threat protection and compliance benefits in a variety of deployment options: a SIEM platform, a co-managed SIEM service with 24/7 SOC, and a managed SIEM for MSPs.



www.netsurion.com , Twitter: @Netsurion , LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netsurion/



CONTACT:

Deb Montner, Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

203-226-9290



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.