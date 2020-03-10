LPL FINANCIAL AND INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE WELCOME SILVERROCK WEALTH PARTNERS

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that SilverRock Wealth Partners has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, aligning with Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA), an enterprise registered investment advisor (RIA) firm offering support and services to advisors leveraging LPL Financial’s platform. The advisors reported having served approximately $150 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Spire Securities and used TD Ameritrade as their custodian.



Founded by President and CEO Derek Copeland, the Charlotte-based team serves many NFL clients and other professional athletes. Copeland’s fellow financial professionals both have sports backgrounds: Chris Carpenter pitched for the Boston Red Sox and Brenton Bersin is a former Carolina Panthers wide receiver. They are joined by operations manager Lisa Oviatt and Lori Copeland, director of marketing.

“Our business is less about investment management and more about lifestyle management,” Copeland said. “Our job is to provide highly personalized and proactive financial guidance to help clients manage their income wisely and stretch out earnings over a lifetime.”

Planning for future growth, the SilverRock team turned to Robert Russo, chief executive officer of IAA. Copeland said, “By partnering with LPL and IAA, we have the right structure and framework to really help our business grow. We’ll be able to fill a lot of gaps with Robert and the team at IAA guiding us through and providing local support. LPL’s integrated technology will help us be more productive and enhance our service to clients. Having access to consolidated client statements is another big win, with easy-to-read account summaries that show the big picture of a client’s financial portfolio.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Derek, Chris and Brenton to Independent Advisor Alliance and are proud to be their local partner here in Charlotte,” Russo said. “As a boutique firm, 100 percent of what we do is to serve advisors in a transparent way, offering personalized services designed to make them more efficient. We look forward to a long partnership with the SilverRock team as we make strides together to grow their business.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome the team at SilverRock Wealth Partners to the LPL and IAA families. The team has established a successful practice by serving a niche clientele with a highly personalized service experience. As they look to grow their business, LPL’s robust wealth management platform can help by increasing efficiency in their practice, giving them more time to focus on the client experience, and providing an enhanced set of capabilities to be able to offer a deeper and broader range of services. We look forward to supporting Derek, Chris, Brenton and their team as well as the IAA team for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

About IAA

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA) is strategically focused on building a community of successful independent advisors serving the financial and retirement needs of individuals and businesses. IAA provides its affiliated advisors with customized support services designed to optimize efficiencies, reduce expenses, attract and retain clients, and boost revenue. Founded in 2013, today IAA serves 211 independent financial advisors in 22 states, servicing a total of $9.2 billion of client assets of which $5.7 billion are assets under management as of November 2019. For more information, visit www.whyiaa.com .

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

SilverRock Wealth Partners, Independent Advisor Alliance and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

(980) 321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com



