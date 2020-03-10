Beyond Good Celebrates One Year and One Million Bars at Africa’s Most Modern Chocolate Factory

In Madagascar, U.S. Chocolate Company Hires 42 Full-Time Employees, Redefines Quality and Sustainability Standards in the Chocolate Industry

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Good, a pioneer in heirloom dark chocolate, announces its one-year anniversary operating the newest, most modern chocolate factory in Africa. Beyond Good directly sourced organic, heirloom cocoa from more than 100 farmers, produced one million chocolate bars, and employed 42 FTEs in its first year of operation at a state-of-the-art chocolate factory in Madagascar. Beyond Good is the only brand in the U.S. making chocolate in Africa.

“By making finished product in Africa, we are redefining high-quality chocolate and sustainability in the chocolate industry, challenging the status quo,” said Tim McCollum, founder and CEO, Beyond Good.

According to the World Cocoa Foundation, 70% of the world’s cocoa is grown in Africa; however, less than 1% of the world’s chocolate is produced there. Supply chain fragmentation drives poverty, child labor, monocropping, and environmental degradation in cocoa-producing countries. Most farmers earn less than $1 USD a day. The traditional African cocoa supply chain involves three to five layers of intermediaries and requires up to 120 days in transit from farm to factory.

In contrast, there are zero layers of intermediaries in Beyond Good’s supply chain in Madagascar. It takes only ten days for cocoa to become a Beyond Good chocolate bar. Farmers harvest cocoa and transport cocoa beans to the chocolate factory down the road, where the chocolate-making process continues. This model allows farmers to add value and earn five times the industry standard in wages.

“The global cocoa industry is fragmented. Of the more than 1,000 chocolate brands in the U.S. market, Beyond Good is the only one producing chocolate at source in Africa. Unless we are fundamentally different in our approach, the industry will never change.” continued McCollum.

In 2020, Beyond Good plans to double production at origin with more than 50% of chocolate bars produced in Madagascar. The industry average of producing at origin in Africa is 0%.

“Our production model reflects our mission. Our brand name reflects our mission. Just being ‘good’ in the chocolate industry isn’t good enough,” said McCollum.

About Beyond Good

Beyond Good, a pioneer in heirloom dark chocolate, is the only brand in the U.S. market producing bean-to-bar chocolate at source in Africa. From an organic certified chocolate factory in Madagascar, Beyond Good produces the finest heirloom chocolate and employs 42 full-time employees, while providing a stable pay price for cocoa farmers. By making finished product in Africa, Beyond Good is redefining high-quality chocolate and sustainability in the chocolate industry. It’s not just good, it’s Beyond Good. For more information, visit www.beyondgood.com and follow @eatbeyondgood on Instagram.

