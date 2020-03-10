Video Streaming Market to Reach $149.34 Billion by 2026 at 18.3 % CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, rise in live streamed content, and extensive use of videos in corporate training have propelled the growth of the global video streaming market. Based on component, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2018. Based on streaming type, the non-linear video streaming segment held the lion’s share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global video streaming market is projected to reach $38.56 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $149.34 billion, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the period from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in the adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, surge in live-streamed content, and extensive use of videos in corporate training are the major reasons for the growth of the global video streaming market. On the other hand, extensive growth of online video in developing economies and an increase in popularity of video game streaming services fuel the growth of the market. However, bandwidth limitations and latency and reliability issues impede the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, rise in impact of video streaming in the education sector and advanced technologies in video platforms are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global video streaming market is divided on the basis of component, solution type, streaming type, deployment mode, revenue model, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the study period. However, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

On the basis of solution type, the market is divided into IPTV, over-the-top, and Pay-TV. The Pay-TV segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the over-the-top segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.2% during the study period.

Based on the streaming type, the market is categorized into live/linear video streaming, and non-linear video streaming. The live/linear video streaming segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.3% from 2018 to 2026. However, the non-linear video streaming segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Tencent Holdings Limited, Kaltura, Inc, Baidu Inc, Comcast Corporation, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Hulu, LLC, Ustream, Inc, Akamai Technologies, Brightcove Inc.

